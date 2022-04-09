Cruz Beckham debuts incredible statement jewellery ahead of Brooklyn's wedding

Cruz Beckham isn't afraid to rock some unconventional looks. The 17-year-old and youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham debuted a new unmissable outfit, complete with some serious statement jewellery that sent fans into a frenzy.

In a sweet series of snaps posted by mum Victoria, the family were pictured celebrating the night before Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's highly anticipated wedding. Cruz posed up a storm for the camera, showcasing a dazzling gold grill.

Teaming the look with an electric blue knit jumper, orange T-shirt and a chain necklace with a cross pendant, Cruz looked ultra-urban in the striking piece.

He wore his bleach blonde frosted tips spiked up, revealing a glimpse of some gold earrings – creating a thoroughly nineties aesthetic.

Victoria took to social media to share the family images with her 29.6 million Instagram followers. She captioned the post: "An exciting weekend ahead of us!! Kisses from Miami. We love you @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz!! Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Cruz showed off his gleaming gold grill

Fans were taken aback by Cruz's bold jewellery statement. "What happened to his teeth?! @cruzbeckham," commented one fan, with another elaborating: "Love the grill." A third penned: "Great teeth @cruzbeckham," and a fourth added: "Cruz got swag."

Victoria also shared a sweet snap of David and Romeo

Other photos in VB's adorable series showed middle-son Romeo smiling with father David Beckham. The lookalike pair appeared to be at a dinner surrounded by red, pink and gold balloons.

A second snap saw Harper with her arms around her father, while the third pic showed Cruz wearing a big grin and his gold grills.

Brooklyn and Nicola are just hours away from exchanging vows in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. The eldest son of Victoria and David will wed heiress Nicola at her family's £76million ($103million) holiday home on Saturday in front of a star-studded crowd, many of whom were seen arriving at a rehearsal dinner on Friday night in photos obtained by MailOnline.

