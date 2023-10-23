Quilted jackets are still trending this autumn - here are 18 of the best

Autumn is officially here, and if there's one outerwear piece to take you through the transitioning seasons, it's the quilted jacket.

You've definitely come across the sell-out style by The Frankie Shop when scrolling Instagram. Despite dropping over two years ago, it's still seriously in demand.

The cult khaki jacket is lightweight and collarless with a chic oversized fit - the perfect layering piece. It also spawned a whole host of lookalikes. So, from Arket to M&S and ASOS to & Other Stories, we've searched the internet to find all of the must-have quilted jackets to shop this season.

How to style a quilted jacket

Jessica Skye wears the Frankie Shop quilted jacket

Jessica Skye demonstrates a quilted jacket is the ultimate off-duty piece for autumn, styling hers with wide-leg jeans from Zara and hi-top Converse, adding cat-eye sunglasses and a Bottega handbag.

Anna Borisovna puts a feminine spin on a quilted jacket ensemble

Anna Borisovna proves a quilted jacket can be worn with dresses too, styling hers with a black midi, tights and chunky boots.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a black longline quilted jacket

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears Toteme's longline quilted jacket as part of a stylish all-black ensemble, pairing it with a high neck sweater, leggings and calf-length boots.

How we chose the best quilted jackets

You'll find all of the best new season quilted jackets from our favourite fashion brands in this edit. Price: We've included options for a range of budgets, from £29.99 at Pull & Bear to mid-range Barbour jackets and designer Burberry pieces.

We've included options for a range of budgets, from £29.99 at Pull & Bear to mid-range Barbour jackets and designer Burberry pieces. Design: These aren't your regular puffer jackets, everything included in this edit comes in the cult quilted style.

The best quilted jackets to shop for autumn 2023