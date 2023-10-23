Quilted jackets are still trending this autumn - here are 18 of the best

Autumn is officially here, and if there's one outerwear piece to take you through the transitioning seasons, it's the quilted jacket.
You've definitely come across the sell-out style by The Frankie Shop when scrolling Instagram. Despite dropping over two years ago, it's still seriously in demand.
The cult khaki jacket is lightweight and collarless with a chic oversized fit - the perfect layering piece. It also spawned a whole host of lookalikes. So, from Arket to M&S and ASOS to & Other Stories, we've searched the internet to find all of the must-have quilted jackets to shop this season.
Jessica Skye demonstrates a quilted jacket is the ultimate off-duty piece for autumn, styling hers with wide-leg jeans from Zara and hi-top Converse, adding cat-eye sunglasses and a Bottega handbag.
Anna Borisovna proves a quilted jacket can be worn with dresses too, styling hers with a black midi, tights and chunky boots.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears Toteme's longline quilted jacket as part of a stylish all-black ensemble, pairing it with a high neck sweater, leggings and calf-length boots.
How we chose the best quilted jackets
New-in: You'll find all of the best new season quilted jackets from our favourite fashion brands in this edit.
Price: We've included options for a range of budgets, from £29.99 at Pull & Bear to mid-range Barbour jackets and designer Burberry pieces.
Design: These aren't your regular puffer jackets, everything included in this edit comes in the cult quilted style.
The best quilted jackets to shop for autumn 2023
Frankie Shop Quilted Jacket
The original Frankie Shop jacket is almost impossible to get hold of right now, but it's just dropped back in stock at SSENSE. Made from durable green ripstop fabric that's padded for warmth, it has a roomy silhouette with front flap pockets.
M&S Lightweight Quilted Jacket
Marks & Spencer's lightweight quilted jacket features smart water-repellent Stormwear™ technology to keep you dry while the Thermowarmth™ insulation makes sure you stay warm and cosy. It has flattering curved vents and ribbed neck detail.
& Other Stories Diamond Quilted Jacket
& Other Stories has updated its popular oversized quilted jacket for the AW23 season. It now features a diamond quilted finish as well as a high collar and two practical patch pockets.
Nobody's Child Quilted Jacket
Nobody's Child's trending quilted bomber jacket comes in a cocoon shape with soft wavy stitching. Made entirely from recycled materials, it features a round collar and zip fastening. We love it styled with wide-leg trousers.
Arket Shawl-Collar Quilted Jacket
This new season update on Arket's bestselling quilted jacket has an oversized fit and a slightly rounded silhouette. Made from durable nylon, it features a stand-up collar with a shawl effect and hidden pockets in side seams.
Mango Quilted Bomber Jacket
Mango's boxy quilted jacket is fully waterproof - perfect for those rainy autumn days. Available in khaki or black, it comes lined and has two zipped front pockets.
Everlane Long Liner Quilted Jacket
We love Everlane's stylish longline quilted jacket. Made entirely from 100% recycled polyester, it's lightweight, packable and ideal for layering. Falling just below the knee with a slightly oversized fit, its perfect for those colder days. It's also available in black, brown and pink.
New Look Quilted Jacket
New Look's quilted bomber jacket is lightweight with two patch pockets, making it the perfect chuck-on coat this autumn. It has the same collarless cut and curved hem as the Frankie Shop style.
H&M Quilted Jacket
H&M's chic black quilted jacket is lightly padded with a ribbed collar. New for autumn/winter 2023, it has a loose fit with stylish dropped shoulders and press-studs down the front.
Pull & Bear Quilted Jacket
Pull & Bear's quilted jacket is so affordable at less than £30. It features oversized patch pockets, a corduroy collar and snap button fastenings. The white colourway has now sold out, but you can still shop it in several sizes in khaki.
M&S Longline Quilted Jacket
Marks & Spencer's longline quilted jacket features drawstring fastenings at the waist for shaping, while poppers at the hips offer freedom of movement. It has a cosy funnel neckline and is made from fully waterproof recycled material.
COS Oversized Quilted Jacket
This black quilted jacket from COS has a cosy knitted fold-over collar that envelopes the shoulders and adds extra room to layer jumpers underneath. Made from recycled shell material, it's padded for warmth and has an oversized fit, curved hem and two deep pockets.
Whistles Ida Quilted Jacket
Whistles' timeless and minimal short quilted jacket is made from water-resistant lightweight fabric and comes in a flattering deep olive green colourway.
Hush Venca Quilted Jacket
With its oversized fit and drawstring design, the Venca quilted jacket from Hush pairs perfectly with off-duty denim or athlesiure for the new season. It's lightweight and great for layering.
Barbour Liddesdale Quilted Jacket
Super durable, waterproof and warm, Barbour jackets are iconic for a reason. The comes in a midlength cut and features stylish quilting plus the classic contrasting ribbed collar.
Burberry Leather-Trimmed Quilted Jacket
Burberry's quilted shell jacket combines style and practicality. With its durable thermoregulation technology, it's suitable for tough weather conditions and it features the brand's signature checks.
Mango Hooded Quilted Jacket
Channel Rosie in this black longline quilted coat from Mango. Made from a water-repellent technical fabric, it also features a hood to keep you protected from all of the elements. The lightweight pieces features zip pockets, an inner lining and press stud fastenings.
Free People Dolman Quilted Jacket
Free People's Dolman Jacket is a celeb favourite, seen on the likes of Emma Roberts, Vanessa Hudgens and Hilary Duff. Available in 11 different shades, it's made from a super soft, breathable fabric and has an effortless relaxed fit.