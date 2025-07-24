Miranda Priestley just cemented the accessory du jour - a rhinestone water bottle from Nordstrom

The early 2000s are having a resurgence once more and I am loving being transported to the me of 20 years ago when The Devil Wears Prada was my rulebook. Much like I pored over what Andy, Emily and Miranda wore - or said - back in 2006, I'm fully prepped to be listening to my style gurus once more thanks to the hugely anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2.

I am loving dissecting the new pics of Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep filming the new movie, from the designer outfits to the chic accessories. And it's Miranda Priestley's latest accessory that had me sit up and pay even more attention.

AT A GLANCE Meryl Streep, 76, was papped resurrecting her famed role as Miranda Priestley in The Devil Wears Prada 2, alongside Anne Hathaway.

The Oscar-winning actress was spotted carrying a rhinestone-covered reusable water bottle, available at Nordstrom.

Collina Strada is the sustainable fashion brand behind the $100 bottle.

Swapping her designer purse for something a little off-piste, Meryl Streep was spotted filming as her alter-ego Miranda carrying a sparkly water bottle.

© Getty Meryl's back filming The Devil Wears Prada 2

Now, I'm not surprised to see the Runway editor-in-chief tote a status accessory, but a reusable water bottle? Perhaps Andy's nemesis has finally turned sustainable...?

It's a slightly unexpected choice for the usually understated, quiet luxury vibes of the Miranda we knew and well, loved to hate, but this is no ordinary water bottle. No, this is a rhinestone covered bottle from independent NYC-based label, Collina Strada.

The sustainable fashion brand have confirmed the news by posting a clip of Meryl carrying the said water bottle. "The devil herself approves of insulated water bottles and so should you!" the brand wrote on an Instagram Story.

In a world of Stanley Cups and Labubus, I'm glad to see the fearsome magazine editor embrace something Gen Z vibed that's a little less mainstream.

It is after all, a stunning way to accessorise the new - if unexpected - color combination of Miranda's costume. Her pastel lilac top, soft suede trench and light camel leather skirt is a fresh upgrade on the neutral, dark suiting and ultra-tailored styles we saw her wear in the original. But since that was 2006, and this is 2025, it's no wonder Miranda is embracing the shades and textures that are trending right now.

EXACT MATCH: Collina Strada Crystal Embellished Insulated Water Bottle © Nordstrom $100 at Nordstrom £76 at Collina Strada

There's still no word on whether iconic The Devil Wears Prada and Sex And The City costume designer Patricia Field has returned to style the sequel.

But back to Miranda's water bottle. Retailing for $100 at Nordstrom, the crystal-covered steel water bottle features a handy top handle and measures 3" x 10". Hers appears to be a pink-tinged crystal, but there's clear, rainbow stripe and daisy print available.

© Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation Anne Hathaway and Meryl Street in The Devil Wears Prada

You'll find similar versions at places like Etsy (I love this Swarovski coated $90 bottle and this adorable $30 DWP2-coded mini version), Amazon for around $30 or snap up Shop LC's Crystal Studded Bottle, $29.99.

Off-brand for Miranda? We're yet to find out. But if it keeps the water as icy cold as Miranda's character, perhaps it's not so unexpected after all...