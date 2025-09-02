Bridgerton star Simone Ashley debuts new boyfriend with PDA-packed appearance at US Open

Simone Ashley, 30, has been embracing her "single era" since her separation from her boyfriend of three years, Constantin Klein, back in January. Back in March, she told PEOPLE that she was defining it as a time in which she doesn't "wanna waste away". She said: "it's about self-growth, and I am looking for someone who is so confident in themselves and is really ready to have an open heart in the same way I do. And I think that's hard to find." Though she wasn't "in a rush" to move on, it seems that perhaps the right person has found their way to her.

© AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Simone Ashley was pictured with her new boyfriend at the US Open

On Monday, she was pictured cosying up to a man who appears to be her new boyfriend, as the pair enjoyed a day out at the US Open, enjoying Jannik Sinner's match against Alexander Bublik. The Bridgerton star looked especially smiley as she and her new beau cuddled up for the game.

© AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Simone Ashley and her new partner were watching Jannik Sinner's match

Just weeks after she was pictured on a day out with actor Joshua Jackson, which led to speculations about the nature of their relationship, Simone has made it public with her mysterious new suitor, about whom we currently know very little.

© AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Simone Ashley was all smiles with her new boyfriend at the US Open

Simone Ashley's dating history

Until now, the Sex Education star's most high-profile relationship was with Constantin "Tino" Klein, the CEO of GP Ice Race, after the two met at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix back in May 2022. Before they made their relationship public, she explained to Vogue: "I'm very happy. We're having those conversations [about going public and] about how we can get there before anyone else does.

After studying at King's College London and getting his Master of Laws from Queen Mary, University of London, Constantin worked as a corporate lawyer for six years. He was later appointed as the CEO of GP Ice Race, a car race that takes place in winter and runs on a man-made ice track rather than a road.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alm Constantin and Simone with Marco Capaldo at an art exhibition

In March 2023, Simone and Constantin appeared at the Netflix BAFTAs after-party in London together and looked absolutely wonderful. However, they ended their relationship some time before January 2025, when the 30-year-old spoke about entering her "single era" on the BBC's Woman's Hour segment, while promoting her then-upcoming Prime Video romantic comedy, Picture This.