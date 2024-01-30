Rita Ora nailed the tiny bikini trend during Paris Fashion Week and it's exactly what we are buying this summer

One of our fashion highlights of 2023 was undoubtedly Rita Ora's showstopping summer wardrobe.

From daring low-rise mini skirts to 90s accessories and her dazzling lime green swimsuit - the singer, designer and wife of Taika Waititi provided epic sartorial inspiration all season long.

Although winter is still in full swing, she's back influencing our warm-weather shopping lists with her first bikini selfie of 2024.

Perhaps the only person in France to be wearing a bikini in January, Rita shared a round up of her outfits on Instagram during Paris Couture Week, which also fell on the week of her mother's 60th birthday (what a way to celebrate).

Rita Ora shared the photo following Couture week

The photo dump captioned "Paris was the best time with my family for my Mum’s 60th" included a plethora of 'Mob Wife' approved outfits - her go-to aesthetic throughout fashion week. But the look that caught us by surprise was a mirror selfie of the 33-year-old wearing a tiny triangular bikini top adorned with a multi-coloured abstract pattern and matching bottoms from Gonza - a swimwear brand owned and founded by Latina popstar Becky G.

© Instagram / @emrata Tiny bikinis are the fashionista go-to for 2024

The minuscule top silhouette is bang on trend for 2024: both Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner hard-launched the itsy bitsy bikini trend earlier this month. Emily shared a photo with her 30m followers wearing a cheerful blue bikini top adorned with contrasting red hearts, whilst Kendall took tiny two pieces on her tropical New Year's trip in colourways from creme and burnt orange to lime green and chocolate brown.

Rita has not gatekept any of her Parisian street style looks this January and we are in awe. She previously posted another Couture Week street style round up which consisted of bouclé jackets, navy, and plenty of dramatically fluffy outfits.

She was the ultimate style icon last year and is staying firmly on our radars for 2024...