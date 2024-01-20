Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora's unexpected Dior Fashion Show outfit was utterly TikTok-approved - see photos
The singer sat front row at Dior Homme's FW24 presentation in Paris

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rita Ora attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Rita Ora stepped out in Paris on Friday for Dior Homme's PFW show, sitting amongst the likes of Kate Moss, her daughter Lila, and Princess Eugenie.

The singer, fashion designer and wife of filmmaker Taika Waititi is recognised for pushing the boundaries of fashion. Whether she's wearing prosthetic dinosaur spikes on her back, sheer outfits when performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or taking classic leopard print to new heights - she's constantly turning heads with her bold style agenda. 

But the 33-year-old captured our attention for the opposite reason at Dior's show. Her outfit was, as always, completely on trend, but the laid-back, TikTok-approved aesthetic was totally unexpected.

Rita simply wore a pair of dark grey pleated trousers with a lighter grey turtleneck jumper left loose over the top, finished with a pair of navy loafers. It wouldn't be a Rita 'fit without something slightly unusual: her jumper boasted two extra sleeves which she wrapped across her chest, giving the aesthetic a preppier feel.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rita Ora attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)© Peter White
Rita Ora at the Dior Homme FW24 show

Her look combined 'normcore' with 'dark academia' and it's perfect for this winter.

If you're not familiar with the two terms prominent in Gen Z's buzzword vernacular, normcore champions all things - you guessed it - normal. Patternless clothing and simple outfit formulas. Think: unpretentious dad dressing - jeans, jumpers, trainers and shirts. 

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rita Ora attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)© Francois Durand
Her pared-back look was totally unexpected

Dark academia is a newer aesthetic that made waves in 2023. Attire includes tapered trousers, collared shirts under knitted vests and plenty of tweed in hues of brown, grey and black. Thanks to the simplicity of the trend and its earth-toned aesthetic, many affordable brands like H&M and Mango have great pieces at reasonable prices available to get the look.

Is 'new year, new dress code' on Rita Ora's style agenda? only time will tell...

