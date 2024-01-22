Rita Ora just perfected the 'Mob Wife' aesthetic at Paris Fashion Week

Haute Couture Week is officially underway, and as expected, Paris has drawn in a band of global fashionistas ready to populate the French capital with their stellar street style looks.

Rita Ora is one of those who is bringing her style A-game, and the Poison singer has the Instagram dump to prove it.

The star shared a post with her 16.1m followers, and right at the end of a very Parisian array of snaps – think bouclé jackets, navy and chic flats aplenty – we spied an accessory that felt utterly in keeping with one of the biggest aesthetic trends of the moment.

Rita sported a super fluffy black hat, so fluffy in fact that it partially obscured her eyes. Now that's what we call commitment to the cause.

The star styled her standout headwear alongside yet more cosy texture, a multi-coloured fluffy coat spanning from baby blue to burnt orange.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita opted for a seriously fluffy hat

Rita's look felt richly reminiscent of the currently ubiquitous 'Mob Wife' aesthetic, a look defined by unadulterated opulence.

"In a nutshell, mob wife style is all about bold, overstated and sensual glamour that evokes a sense of confidence and class," explains Hello! Fashion's Features Writer Orion Scott.

"Think New York 'old money' but with a touch of grunge and likely a red lip… From oversized fur coats, thigh-high leather boots, big hair and animal prints in all forms are quickly rising to fame on both catwalks and city streets."

Rita styled her larger-than-life hat alongside a flashy slew of gold rings, bracelets and a pair of timeless hoops, further contributing to her decadent, mobster-adjacent energy.

If this is Rita's version of off-duty, we seriously can't wait to feast our eyes upon her front row 'fits…