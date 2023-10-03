Hailey Bieber’s crystal-embellished mini dress combined two of autumn’s biggest fashion trends

Though Paris Fashion Week's front-row guests delivered on captivating us with the most incredible looks at likes of Victoria Beckham, Chanel, Mugler and Louis Vuitton, outside of the shows, Hailey Bieber’s polished yet playful French-girl wardrobe has been utterly mesmerising.

The beauty entrepreneur and style maestro has sported a slew of rich brown-hued outfits to promote Rhode’s new Peptide Lip Tint in the shade 'Espresso', and her latest party season-approved mini dress is completely on-trend for autumn.

© Instagram Hailey wore an incredible embellished Ferragamo dress

Justin Bieber's wife shared a roundup of her perfectly Parisian-chic outfits (including her epic balletcore look that embodied the ‘Ribbon’ shade of her new lip product) and added a close-up of the Ferragamo mini dress that she wore to the Rhode party that she hosted during the fashion week festivities.

Showing us yet another way to wear brown this autumn, Hailey wore the chicest LBD (little brown dress) in a deep chocolate hue adorned with glistening crystals in the same colour.

Not only is brown the new black for the autumn/winter season as proven by Jennifer Lawrence, Alessandra Ambrosio and Caroline Daur, but embellished dresses are also bang on-trend for the upcoming party season.

© Instagram Hailey wore the dress to Rhode's launch party during PFW

Amal Clooney wore a dazzling Versace gown for the Albie Awards last week, whilst Rita Ora recently wore two rhinestone mini dresses and social media’s most high-profile influencers are loving crystal embellishments on everything from mesh tops to ballet flats.

Schooling us on wearing brown for every occasion during her fashion week frolics, Hailey wore the chicest minimalistic (hello, quiet luxury), patternless dress paired with It-girl slingbacks prior to her party, and also wore the ‘Logo Neoprene Dress’ from Chanel, which she gave an off-duty finish by pairing it with chunky dad trainers.

We're utterly obsessed with her cocoa-coloured 'lewks'.