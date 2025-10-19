Selena Gomez and Sydney Sweeney lead the best-dressed at the Academy Museum Gala

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars brought serious style to the red carpet for the Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala on Saturday October 18. From sleek black gowns and tailored tuxedos to shimmering sequins and bold pops of color, this year’s looks proved that timeless elegance and modern flair can go hand in hand. Whether it was Selena Gomez’s crystal-embellished velvet, Eva Longoria’s figure-hugging blush gown, or Michelle Monaghan’s dreamy lavender creation, each outfit made a statement. Take a look at the gallery to see some of the best looks of the night.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Newly-wed Selena Gomez stunned in a figure-hugging black velvet gown adorned with sparkling crystal embellishments across the bodice, layered under a matching tuxedo-style jacket for a chic twist. She was joined by husband Benny Blanco, who complimented her look in a navy velvet suit and open silk shirt, finished with layered necklaces.



© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Sydney Sweeney Sydney radiated classic Hollywood allure in a black velvet halterneck gown featuring a daring keyhole cut-out and a chic bow detail at the neckline. The curve-hugging silhouette and floor-length design evoked timeless glamour, while her tousled updo and diamond earrings completed the effortlessly elegant look.



© Getty Images for Academy Museum Nicole Richie Fashion designer Nicole channelled vintage Hollywood elegance in a silky ivory gown with delicate lace detailing at the neckline. Draped in a deep plum faux-fur wrap and accessorized with statement drop earrings, she perfectly balanced old-school glamour with modern sophistication.



© WireImage Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber turned up the heat in a sculptural chocolate-brown strapless gown featuring a nude corset waist and a daring thigh-high slit. The satin fabric’s subtle swirl pattern added dimension, while sparkling crystal embellishments drew the eye. She completed her look with sleek hair, nude heels, and diamond jewelry for a flawless finish.



© Getty Images Penélope Cruz Penélope Cruz dazzled in a soft blush-toned gown adorned with delicate crystal embellishments and subtle fringe detailing that caught the light. Her voluminous side-swept waves and classic makeup completed the look with Old Hollywood sophistication.



© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Elizabeth Debicki The Crown actress Elizabeth Debicki exuded refined glamour in a sleek black gown featuring a sculpted corset-style bodice with metallic striped detailing. The minimalist silhouette and clean lines highlight her statuesque frame, finished with subtle drop earrings and straight, polished hair.



© Getty Images Joey King Actress Joey King made a bold statement in a form-fitting black gown with daring nude illusion cutouts that created a striking geometric design. The minimalist straps and sculptural silhouette perfectly balanced edge and sophistication.



© WWD via Getty Images Michelle Monaghan Michelle radiated whimsical beauty in a voluminous lavender gown covered in 3D floral appliqués. The puffed sleeves and contrasting black bow at the waist lend a fairytale-like finish to the White Lotus star’s ethereal look.



© WireImage Eva Longoria Eva turned heads in a blush-toned sequined gown that shimmered under the lights. The corset-style bodice and sheer paneling accentuate her curves, while a flowing mermaid hem adds show-stopping drama.



© Getty Images Diane Lane Actress Diane Lane embodied timeless sophistication in a sleek, floor-length black gown with a subtle asymmetrical neckline and single-drape sleeve. Her minimal jewelry and swept-back hair completed the look with understated elegance.

