Maya Jama gave sheer tights and retro pinstripes a cool-girl update

Maya Jama is London's most fashionable It-girl right now.

She’s the new face of Dolce and Gabbana, was a regular front-row face during fashion month, and not to mention her romance with Stormzy is back on the cards (music to every person in the UK's ears).

Attending an exclusive fashion party last night, at The Twenty Two, she nailed two trends we can’t get enough of right now: pinstripes and sheer tights.

© Dave Benett Maya Jama attends the Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier dinner at The Twenty Two

The Love Island host stepped out at the Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier dinner to celebrate the latest collaboration between the two iconic fashion houses, where she wore a pinstripe mini skirt with a matching longline jacket.

Her ensemble put a contemporary twist on classic pinstripe tailoring. Her long jacket with just one middle fastening and slits down the hem complimented her hourglass silhouette, whilst the low-rise skirt and plunge v-neckline added a daring touch.

© Getty Emma Corrin, Naomi Campbell and the Princess of Wales

From the Princess of Wales in a pinstripe suit with statement gold buttons, to Naomi Campbell at the V&A museum and the street style maestros during the SS24 fashion month, the retro pattern is back with a bang and the cool girls are showing us a plethora of ways to wear it.

© Justin E Palmer Maya wore a daring pinstripe miniskirt and plunge neck jacket combo

Maya paired her perfect pinstripe look with sheer tights and the black ‘Wedge 110’ court heels from Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier’s new collaboration, which feature transparent wedges with the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben encased in each heel.

Maya reposted her incredible heels to her Instagram stories

Sheer tights are one of the biggest tights trends of the moment. From Anne Hathaway to Victoria Beckham, hosiery with a delicate dernier is the cool-girl way to add a sultry touch to outfits right now.

As always Maya Jama was bang on trend with her incredible look.