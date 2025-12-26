Jennifer Lopez's sultry Christmas Day dress epitomises festive-chic

Every year, we look forward to seeing what the fashion set wears over the holiday season, particularly on Christmas Day. Some opt for elevated cosy options like Maya Jama, and some go full-on festive glam, like Jennifer Lopez.

The 56-year-old was among the many A-list fashion stars who shared a sneak peek inside their celebrations on December 25, uploading a wholesome Instagram reel to wish her 246m followers a happy Christmas. The caption simply read: "Merry Christmas one and all."

This year, the Jenny from the Block singer opted for an understated dress that was the perfect fashion-forward choice for the occasion.

J.Lo wore a strappy, deep red bodycon dress that flaunted her toned physique. She paired the low-cut V-neck dress with dazzling drop earrings and a matching red bow in her hair - a cutesy accessory that added a feminine, festive touch.

It is the definition of festive chic because it strikes the perfect balance between seasonal dressing and understated elegance. The plain red bodycon dress nods to classic Christmas colour palettes without veering into anything novelty, while its clean, minimalist silhouette keeps the overall effect polished and mature. Paired with a matching hair bow, the look feels subtly playful, proving that you don’t need sequins or sparkle to make an impact. Instead, it’s a masterclass in letting colour and thoughtful accessories do the festive work - chic, timeless and effortlessly camera-ready for the most photographed day of the year. A plain red dress is a simple idea to copy, for those who want to look Christmassy without leaning into anything gimmicky.

© @jlo JLo flaunted her physique in an incredible deep-red bodycon dress

The festive hue also happens to be a major trend for this season. From Selena Gomez and Millie Bobby Brown in cherry-red 'fits to Taylor Swift's showstopping wine-coloured sculpted mini dress, red outfits have been front and centre of the fashion agendas of the world's most idolised fashionistas.

H! Fashion's editor and trend expert Clare Pennington explains: "To say that red hues were all over the autumn/winter 2025 runways during fashion month back in February/March this year would be an understatement. From Saint Laurent to Chanel, Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton, it was clear from the get-go that crimson was a must-have colour in wardrobes this season."

Chanel AW25 Saint Laurent AW25

Jennifer is a fashion icon who always wears something elevated and glamorous over the holiday period, and always shares her stylish snaps with her fans. Last year, she spent the holidays lapping up the snowy mountains of Aspen, Colorado. On Christmas Day, she opted for a black puffer coat with a dramatic black and brown fluffy-trimmed hood, giving a classic slope-side coat a statement edge. A black Lady Dior bag added a finishing touch of designer glam.

So whether you're looking for sultry dinner dress inspiration or mountain-approved outfits that scream ski season-chic, JLo is truly the only fashion muse you need to follow.



