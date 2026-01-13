Corset tops are the Hailey Bieber approved trend for spring 2026 - these are the best to buy now

Let's be honest, where Hailey Bieber goes, we follow. So as I frantically search for some new season inspiration to give some much needed cheer in the face of the dreary weather we're having, I looked to the Rhode Founder and Justin Bieber's wife, and was not disappointed.

Hailey stepped out over the weekend in an incredible corset top, an item usually reserved for party season and cruelly relegated to the subs bench come January.

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber in her stunning corset

But Hailey's fresh styling tricks - teaming the piece with low-rise denim (as opposed to a micro mini) and statement studs (instead of spotlight hogging hoops), breathed new life into the item, rejuvenating it for the season ahead.

As H! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor and trend expert says: "Sexy, structured and steeped in history, corsets are the crowning jewel of the underwear-as-outerwear trend.

"These historic waist-cinchers date back to the 16th century, originally designed to sculpt the perfect silhouette - but today, they’re more about attitude than anatomy."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W M Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Proving Tania's point perfectly are Hailey, Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner, who all have been spotted in the It-girl approved item, sporting labels like Dolce & Gabbana and Fancí Club.

So if you, like me, are in need of a quick wardrobe refresh for the season ahead, here are the best corset tops to buy now and how I would style them...

Rania Vintage Ivory Floral Lace Corset Top House of CB House of CB are my go-to for date-night pieces that will leave your lucky beau's jaw on the floor. Their glorious selection of corsets could be teamed with wide leg trousers to add nonchalance, but I'll be popping mine over a mini dress for a touch of Bridgerton energy this spring. £109.00 A HOUSE OF CB

Sunday Corset Cotton Top Vivienne Westwood A proper bucket list corset that every fashion fan (myself included) would be clamouring to add to their wardrobe. The Vivienne Westwood corset is a classic and this navy shade offers versatility too - I'll be teaming it with red tartan (another Westwood staple) and seriously chunky boots. £385.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Seren Top Reformation A gentler (aka less busty) take on the corset top, this Reformation number is so demure you could probably get away with wearing it to work (I'll certainly be trying.) Team with jeans and a blazer for an edge take on office attire in 2026. £168.00 AT REFORMATION

Cotton-Sateen Corset Top Tolu Coker Tolu Coker's designs never disappoint, she brings thoughtful edge to classic pieces and this corset is an exemplary example, offering all the sauciness of a lace-up crop top with none of the flesh flashing. Genius. £565.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Maeve Jacquard Peekaboo Tank Top Anthropologie Leaning into the romantic drama the corset offers, this gloriously floral design looks sumptuous and a little bit sexy. I'll be pairing with a bubble skirt and faux fur for date-night. £98.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Ana Corset Black Bluebella For those of us who want to lean vicariously into the trend - embrace underwear itself! And Bluebella is a glorious place to pick up statement pieces that are begging to be seen. To add a touch of modesty, wear over a crisp shirt. £89.00 AT BLUEBELLA

Odile Zebra Faux Leather Lace Up Corset Jaded London The Y2K resurgence shows no signs of waning for the year ahead, so for those of whose hearts still lie in 2005, pick up this Christina Aguilera-worthy zebra number and team with the matching micro shorts. £68.00 AT JADED LONDON

Lara Denim Corset Agolde A denim corset is the perfect fare for someone who veers towards a more casual way of dressing but wants to inject a touch of sultriness into proceedings. Enter cult denim label Agolde and this perfectly structured denim corset. Team with jeans, obviously. £260.00 AT MYTHERESA

Wave Bustier Aje Aje is the Australian label I can't stop adding to my wishlist. This structured corset with textured detail is no exception. I'll be teaming it with blush pink for an SS26 approved colour clash. £250.00 AT AJE

So In Love Corset Free People Proving that the devil is in the details, clock the dinky bow, lace details and sweetheart neckline on this glorious corset. Pair with low-waisted trousers and a leather jacket. £58.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

How I chose the pieces:

Style: I opted for the best range of styles to suit different sizes, all of which could be styled for both day and night.

Price: I aimed for a range of price points without compromising on quality and of course, sultriness.

