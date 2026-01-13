Corset tops are the Hailey Bieber approved trend for spring 2026 - these are the best to buy now

Let's be honest, where Hailey Bieber goes, we follow. So as I frantically search for some new season inspiration to give some much needed cheer in the face of the dreary weather we're having, I looked to the Rhode Founder and Justin Bieber's wife, and was not disappointed.
Hailey stepped out over the weekend in an incredible corset top, an item usually reserved for party season and cruelly relegated to the subs bench come January.
But Hailey's fresh styling tricks - teaming the piece with low-rise denim (as opposed to a micro mini) and statement studs (instead of spotlight hogging hoops), breathed new life into the item, rejuvenating it for the season ahead.
As H! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor and trend expert says: "Sexy, structured and steeped in history, corsets are the crowning jewel of the underwear-as-outerwear trend.
"These historic waist-cinchers date back to the 16th century, originally designed to sculpt the perfect silhouette - but today, they’re more about attitude than anatomy."
Proving Tania's point perfectly are Hailey, Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner, who all have been spotted in the It-girl approved item, sporting labels like Dolce & Gabbana and Fancí Club.
So if you, like me, are in need of a quick wardrobe refresh for the season ahead, here are the best corset tops to buy now and how I would style them...
Rania Vintage Ivory Floral Lace Corset Top
House of CB
House of CB are my go-to for date-night pieces that will leave your lucky beau's jaw on the floor. Their glorious selection of corsets could be teamed with wide leg trousers to add nonchalance, but I'll be popping mine over a mini dress for a touch of Bridgerton energy this spring.
Sunday Corset Cotton Top
Vivienne Westwood
A proper bucket list corset that every fashion fan (myself included) would be clamouring to add to their wardrobe. The Vivienne Westwood corset is a classic and this navy shade offers versatility too - I'll be teaming it with red tartan (another Westwood staple) and seriously chunky boots.
Seren Top
Reformation
A gentler (aka less busty) take on the corset top, this Reformation number is so demure you could probably get away with wearing it to work (I'll certainly be trying.) Team with jeans and a blazer for an edge take on office attire in 2026.
Cotton-Sateen Corset Top
Tolu Coker
Tolu Coker's designs never disappoint, she brings thoughtful edge to classic pieces and this corset is an exemplary example, offering all the sauciness of a lace-up crop top with none of the flesh flashing. Genius.
Maeve Jacquard Peekaboo Tank Top
Anthropologie
Leaning into the romantic drama the corset offers, this gloriously floral design looks sumptuous and a little bit sexy. I'll be pairing with a bubble skirt and faux fur for date-night.
Ana Corset Black
Bluebella
For those of us who want to lean vicariously into the trend - embrace underwear itself! And Bluebella is a glorious place to pick up statement pieces that are begging to be seen. To add a touch of modesty, wear over a crisp shirt.
Odile Zebra Faux Leather Lace Up Corset
Jaded London
The Y2K resurgence shows no signs of waning for the year ahead, so for those of whose hearts still lie in 2005, pick up this Christina Aguilera-worthy zebra number and team with the matching micro shorts.
Lara Denim Corset
Agolde
A denim corset is the perfect fare for someone who veers towards a more casual way of dressing but wants to inject a touch of sultriness into proceedings. Enter cult denim label Agolde and this perfectly structured denim corset. Team with jeans, obviously.
Wave Bustier
Aje
Aje is the Australian label I can't stop adding to my wishlist. This structured corset with textured detail is no exception. I'll be teaming it with blush pink for an SS26 approved colour clash.
So In Love Corset
Free People
Proving that the devil is in the details, clock the dinky bow, lace details and sweetheart neckline on this glorious corset. Pair with low-waisted trousers and a leather jacket.
How I chose the pieces:
Style: I opted for the best range of styles to suit different sizes, all of which could be styled for both day and night.
Price: I aimed for a range of price points without compromising on quality and of course, sultriness.
