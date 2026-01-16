Why Declan Rice is the next big thing in menswear according to a fashion editor

Even when I think I’ve exhausted the topic of football and fashion, a new muse emerges from the chiffon trenches (to paraphrase the late great André Leon Talley.) Today, that something new would be Declan Rice - the Arsenal midfielder proving he’s just as commanding on the pitch as he is plastered across posters on the London underground.

The 27-year-old has cemented himself as one of English football’s most talented midfielders. Rising through West Ham’s academy, he captained the club to Europa Conference League glory in 2023 before sealing a high-profile move to Arsenal.

Away from the game, the star has emerged as a one-to-watch in the fashion sphere, making his runway debut in 2024 for Labrum’s spring/summer 2025 show. Hosted at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal’s home turf, Declan hit the runway in a bow-adorned navy suit before his teammates Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori, who watched from the coveted FROW.

© Getty Images Declan Rice walks the runway at the Labrum London show during London Fashion Week in September 2024

Naturally, his unexpected catwalk appearance garnered widespread attention from both fashion enthusiasts and football fans alike. Declan continued his sartorial reign in December 2025, stepping onto the red carpet for The Fashion Awards 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall wearing Prada. He also starred in Aimé Leon Dore’s spring/summer 2024 campaign alongside Leah Williamson and Rio Ferdinand.

© Getty Images Declan Rice attends The Fashion Awards 2025 wearing Prada

With their eye-wateringly extortionate salaries that never fail to spark controversy, footballers often like to dabble with designer fashion. Flaunting Louis Vuitton luggage, Gucci knits and Dior kicks on social media is no rarity for these elite athletes, yet only a handful fully break into the luxury sphere.

Footballers crossing into fashion include Cole Palmer and Marcus Rashford for Burberry, Jude Bellingham for Louis Vuitton, Erling Haaland for Dolce & Gabbana, Kylian Mbappé for Dior, Son Heung-min for Burberry, Jack Grealish for Gucci, Bukayo Saka for Aimé Leon Dore, Trent Alexander-Arnold for Prada, and Héctor Bellerín, long a darling of the fashion world. Not forgetting David Beckham, whose penchant for adventurous style (and haircuts) needs little introduction.

Taking the reins from his peers, Declan is quickly accumulating quite the fashion-forward CV. Back in December, he signed a contract with beauty powerhouse L’Oreal, taking on the role of ambassador for the French brand. Not forgetting the several magazine covers and Adidas collaboration he already had under his belt.

While stellar PR is clearly at play here, Declan’s penchant for modish menswear is apparent. A brief flick through the father-of-one’s social media feed shows you all you need to know. Acne Studios long sleeves, emerald green Goyard wash bags, Louis Vuitton carry-alls, Supreme T-shirts, Chrome Hearts hoodies and rare Hermès crossbodies pepper his posts.

His impressive watch collection speaks for itself. According to Watchfinder & Co., Declan owns several timepieces from an array of luxury manufacturers, including Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe and Richard Mille. Notably, he wore the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph throughout the 2024 Euro events, reflecting his sharp style both on and off the pitch.

© Getty Images The footballer attended the Burberry spring/summer 2025 show during London Fashion Week

The truth is, fashion is rarely without its football muse. The relationship is symbiotic: footballers act as conduits for luxury style, translating it for the masses, while helping to bridge the gap between a female-dominated fashion industry and a traditionally male football audience.

"There's nothing new about footballers, or athletes more widely, turning themselves themselves into fashion icons: David Beckham was a fount of inspiration for nearly every popular men's hairstyle in the 2000s, Lewis Hamilton is constantly named one of the most well-dressed men on the planet, and Son Heung-min was the face of one of Burberry's most exciting campaigns of the last ten years,” says writer Josh Osman.

He continues: "For as long as celebrity culture has existed, young men have looked up to sportsmen and athletes in the same way they have to movie stars. For someone as revered on the pitch as Declan Rice to take such a confident and individual approach to his style off-pitch is enormous, and serves as a much-needed signal to young men that they can look how they want to, not just like everyone else.”

Fashion’s love affair with footballers shows no signs of slowing. And as we turn our eyes to the new vanguard of pitch-side style, make way for the current It-man: Declan Rice.