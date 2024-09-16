Declan Rice makes surprise runway debut at London Fashion Week

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The relationship between football and fashion is one of great intrigue. From iconic WAG style moments to Hector Bellerin hitting the catwalk, the symbiotic partnership is never short of a dull moment.

On Monday, Arsenal midfielder and England star Declan Rice took to the runway for Labrum’s SS25 show during London Fashion Week.

Marking the debut of his modelling career, the 25-year-athlete mapped the track of his home ground, the Emirates Stadium, which had been transformed into a runway for the star-studded event.

The Arsenal player hit the runway for SS25

Declan was styled in a navy suit, complete with slim lapels, a subtly loose fit and frontal painterly white brush strokes that mirrored the double-breasted cut of the suit blazer.

A pair of black and white trainers completed the footballer’s suited and booted aesthetic, which was further topped off with a crisp white shirt and a matching ivory bow fastened to the top-left side of his trousers.

© Imaxtree Labrum SS25

Declan’s appearance adds to the list of footballers who have flirted with the fashion industry. Initially, David Beckham flew the flag for football fashion, no doubt under Victoria’s influence.

Earlier this year, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham joined Louis Vuitton’s cohort of A-list brand ambassadors, leading on from a successful first season at Spanish football club Real Madrid.

The partnership was commemorated in a shoot helmed by photographer Gabriel Moses. Included in the series of images, Jude posed while executing his signature celebration, holding his arms wide open for the lens to capture.

Labrum’s collection championed autumnal hues, spanning dark blues to sunny marigolds and beige. Known for its high-quality, meticulously crafted apparel and accessories, Labrum emphasises timeless style and durability, blending sleek silhouettes with practical elements for everyday wear.

The brand’s ethos revolves around sustainable practices and ethical production, ensuring that each product is as environmentally conscious as it is wearable.