The best street style from the AW26 shows in Copenhagen

Fashion week has just kicked off in the chicest city in the world and we've rounded up all the best looks

Image© Getty Images
Clare Pennington
Clare Pennington
2 minutes ago
Ah, Copenhagen Fashion Week. Surely the coolest city in the world has just kicked off their AW26 fashion week and the fashion elite have flocked to the Danish capital to get a piece of the action.

The predecessor to the Big Four (New York, London, Milan and Paris), on the agenda, attendees will be treated to shows like Stine Goya, Baum und Pferdgarten and Opérasport. 

Caro Editions AW26, a model poses on the runway in a white and red lace dress with red heels© Getty Images
Caro Editions AW26

Why is Copenhagen Fashion Week so revered? As H! Fashion's Style Editor and trend expert, Orion Scott says: "Kicking off fashion month in epic sartorial style every year is the Danish capital, Copenhagen."

"Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week strengthens in influence, with famed fashion faces flocking to the city streets in a plethora of eclectic layers, knits and accessories."

And perhaps more so than any other fashion week, it's what's happening outside the show that garners just as much excitement as the looks on the runway. 

It's also a great way to get cold-weather wardrobe inspiration, as the Danes never let a pesky little thing like snow get in the way of a fantastic outfit.

So enjoy the very best street style spotted at Copenhagen AW26 Fashion Week so far...

1/10

Evi Wave wears a green fluffy coat, matching jumper and coat plus jeans and trainers© WireImage

Green Dream

Why it works:

This outfit is a masterclass in how pieces that prioritise warmth and comfort don't need to compromise on style, thanks to the harmonious colour palette + denim combo. 

2/10

Rawdah Mohamed wears brown long skirt and a wide puffy sleeve top, golden jewellery and beige fur hat outside the Forza Collective show during Copenhagen Fashion Week AW26© WireImage

Playful Volume

Why it works:

Rich neutrals was one of the runaway trends of 2025, and this wintery update makes warm chocolate perfect for snowy weather. Those sleeves might look fiddly but they are absolutely magnificent. 

3/10

A guest wears blue fur skirt, blue jacket, blue socks with polka dots, animal print bag and zebra print shoes, light blue knitted hat and orange sunglasses outside the OperaSport show© WireImage

Fluff Up

Why it works:

Crochet skull caps were one of our favourite trends last summer - but in colder climes, they will help keep your head warm - we promise! Another glorious example of how top-to-toe colour can seriously enhance your ensemble. 

4/10

guest wears a leopard-print faux fur coat over a matching leopard set, styled with red leather gloves and carrying a brown textured clutch outside the OperaSport show© WireImage

Wild Cat

Why it works:

One of our favourite fashion mantras is to treat leopard as if it were a neutral (much like a stripe). You'll be surprised how versatile the pattern can become - especially when layered as per this gorgeous Copenhagen attendee. 

5/10

Petra Henriette Rufi wears a brown suede cropped jacket with a dark brown fur collar, matching high-waisted suede trousers, dark brown leather gloves, a decorative chain belt with a phone attachment, pointed brown heels, oversized black sunglasses, statement drop earrings, and a black headscarf embellished with shells and gold details outside the OperaSport show© WireImage

Big Fish

Why it works:

Copenhagen is often the place to spot a quirky accessory or two, and this glorious fish bag is going straight onto our wishlist. No one injects their outfits with a touch of whimsy quite like the Danes. 

6/10

Hollie Mercedes Peters wears blue wide shorts, grey and black sweater, blue hat, black Chanel bag and brown long boots outside the Forza Collective show © WireImage

Hats Off

Why it works:

The humble bonnet is a Fashion Week attendee's dream accessory as it'll keep locks from getting soaked in an inevitable downpour. This very chic guest also demonstrates the power of a cracking cardigan worn instead of a coat. 

7/10

A guest wears white asymmetrical skirt, brown cropped jacket and red and blue bag outside the Forza Collective show© WireImage

Buckle Up

Why it works:

This outfit is a winning combination of opposing textures. Clock the robust military jacket with metal hardware teamed with the softness of white lace. 

8/10

A guest wears blue wide jeans, red sweater, red fur coat and sunglasses outside the Forza Collective show during Copenhagen Fashion Week AW26© WireImage

Red Hot

Why it works:

For those of us who simply can't bear to be cold for even one moment, a fun fuzzy jacket is an essential come winter. We adore the addition of a coordinating sweater tied around the waist. 

9/10

Nina Sandbech wears grey skirt, grey long sleeve top with brown fur collar, double stacked black belts, black leather bag, and Prada sunglasses outside the Forza Collective show© WireImage

Ladylike Perfection

Why it works:

There's nothing quite like a crisply tailored two-piece teamed with a brilliant belt. An outfit like this would surely command attention as you stroll into the office. 

10/10

Tina Haase wears leopard print long coat, black leather gloves and black hat outside the OperaSport show during Copenhagen Fashion Week AW26,© WireImage

Lovely Leopard

Why it works:

These glorious pillbox hats were H! Fashion's Design Lead Molly Saunder's trend prediction for the AW26 show, so expect to see lots more as Fashion Month unfolds! 

