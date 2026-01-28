The best street style from the AW26 shows in Copenhagen

Ah, Copenhagen Fashion Week. Surely the coolest city in the world has just kicked off their AW26 fashion week and the fashion elite have flocked to the Danish capital to get a piece of the action.

The predecessor to the Big Four (New York, London, Milan and Paris), on the agenda, attendees will be treated to shows like Stine Goya, Baum und Pferdgarten and Opérasport.

© Getty Images Caro Editions AW26

Why is Copenhagen Fashion Week so revered? As H! Fashion's Style Editor and trend expert, Orion Scott says: "Kicking off fashion month in epic sartorial style every year is the Danish capital, Copenhagen."

"Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week strengthens in influence, with famed fashion faces flocking to the city streets in a plethora of eclectic layers, knits and accessories."

And perhaps more so than any other fashion week, it's what's happening outside the show that garners just as much excitement as the looks on the runway.

It's also a great way to get cold-weather wardrobe inspiration, as the Danes never let a pesky little thing like snow get in the way of a fantastic outfit.

So enjoy the very best street style spotted at Copenhagen AW26 Fashion Week so far...

1/ 10 © WireImage Green Dream Why it works: This outfit is a masterclass in how pieces that prioritise warmth and comfort don't need to compromise on style, thanks to the harmonious colour palette + denim combo.

2/ 10 © WireImage Playful Volume Why it works: Rich neutrals was one of the runaway trends of 2025, and this wintery update makes warm chocolate perfect for snowy weather. Those sleeves might look fiddly but they are absolutely magnificent.

3/ 10 © WireImage Fluff Up Why it works: Crochet skull caps were one of our favourite trends last summer - but in colder climes, they will help keep your head warm - we promise! Another glorious example of how top-to-toe colour can seriously enhance your ensemble.

4/ 10 © WireImage Wild Cat Why it works: One of our favourite fashion mantras is to treat leopard as if it were a neutral (much like a stripe). You'll be surprised how versatile the pattern can become - especially when layered as per this gorgeous Copenhagen attendee.

5/ 10 © WireImage Big Fish Why it works: Copenhagen is often the place to spot a quirky accessory or two, and this glorious fish bag is going straight onto our wishlist. No one injects their outfits with a touch of whimsy quite like the Danes.

6/ 10 © WireImage Hats Off Why it works: The humble bonnet is a Fashion Week attendee's dream accessory as it'll keep locks from getting soaked in an inevitable downpour. This very chic guest also demonstrates the power of a cracking cardigan worn instead of a coat.

7/ 10 © WireImage Buckle Up Why it works: This outfit is a winning combination of opposing textures. Clock the robust military jacket with metal hardware teamed with the softness of white lace.

8/ 10 © WireImage Red Hot Why it works: For those of us who simply can't bear to be cold for even one moment, a fun fuzzy jacket is an essential come winter. We adore the addition of a coordinating sweater tied around the waist.

9/ 10 © WireImage Ladylike Perfection Why it works: There's nothing quite like a crisply tailored two-piece teamed with a brilliant belt. An outfit like this would surely command attention as you stroll into the office.