Latte Makeup: 13 products a pro makeup artist uses to get the look

Yasmin Salmon gives Hello! Fashion a breakdown of the best products to create the viral beauty look loved by Hailey Bieber

Latte Makeup is the makeup craze that's currently got TikTok's beauty community in a chokehold.

As of right now, the hashtag #lattemakeup has almost 200 million views on the platform, which has no doubt been heightened thanks to beauty muse Hailey Bieber doing her own version of the look.

We teamed up with professional makeup artist Yasmin Salmon to get a breakdown of the products she uses to get the look, that you can shop right now.

MORE: How to get Barbie-inspired makeup according to a pro makeup artist

READ: Hailey Bieber just revealed the chicest makeup trend of summer 2023

Yasmin Salmon

"The Latte Makeup look is the hottest new trend brewing (pun intended) at the moment. It’s inspired by the colours and tones of, you guessed it... a latte coffee. It usually incorporates shades of brown, beige and taupe for a natural and subtle bronzed appearance. The mastermind behind this look is Australian makeup artist Tanielle Jai. She’s been doing this goddess-like makeup for years and there was nobody better to pull inspiration from than her."

@taniellejaimua My go to Latte lip combo! Morphe Sweet tea and Charlotte tilbury Nude Kate - ofher fav lip liners - oak, cork and chestnut by Mac #lattemakeup #lattelip ♬ original sound - Tanielle Jai

Step 1: Sarah Chapman - Glow On The Go Serum

This illuminating elixir is great before or after makeup. It gives you a gorgeous natural glow whilst also having amazing skincare benefits. This elixir contains 'Collangeneer' to help firm and improve elasticity as well as DermaPep to soften fine lines and wrinkles.

Step 2: 111skin - Celestial Black Diamond Day Cream

The 111Skin Celestial black diamond day cream is my number one moisturiser at the moment. It’s great on every skin type but I mainly use it on mature skin as its great for creating a smooth base before applying makeup.

Step 3: Giorgio Armani - Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer (shade 2)

There is nothing I love more than a fresh dewy glow. I recently started using the fluid sheer glow enhancer. It looks amazing under makeup for a subtle glow or you can use it on top of your makeup to lift the high points of the face.

Step 4: Tom Ford - Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo (shade Intensity 0.5)

The latte look is all about warm skin, so contouring is a very important step. I prefer cream contours as they are easier to blend and look great on every skin type. I usually apply this product just under the cheekbones, around the forehead and temples, down the jawline and on the nose. Not forgetting to contour the lips to give a fuller lips effect.

Step 5: Glossier - Luminous Bronzer Crème (shade: Solar Paint)

Similar to the cream contour I also like using Glossier's Cream bronzer. It’s super easy to blend into the skin and gives the most natural bronze to finish.

Step 6: Lancôme - Teint Idole Ultra Wear concealer (Shade 04)

This is my go to concealer at the moment. It’s a light weight formula making it super easy to apply over makeup and gives the skin a natural seamless finish.

Step 7: Sculpted by Aimee Connolly - Sultry Stories Eyeshadow Palette

Finding the perfect warm brown eyeshadow is essential for creating this look. In the Sculpted palette I used the shade 'Desert' on the lids and lower lash line.

Step 8: Sweed Beauty - Satin Kohl Eye Pencil (shade Dusty Brown)

To enhance the eyes and make them more sultry I apply the brown pencil to my waterline and blend them out slightly to create some depth.

Step 9: Giorgio Armani - Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow (shade Rose Ashes)

In the centre of the eyelids I apply a little bit of the gorgeous Armani liquid eyeshadow. This helps brighten the eyes.

Step 10: Louboutin Beauty - Lee Yeux Noirs Volumaxima Mascara

Lots of mascara is essential in this look. Louboutin's 'Le yeux noir' mascara is great for creating a full bold lash effect.

Step 11: Refy - Brow Sculpt

Refy do some of my favourite eyebrow products. Their brow gel is perfect for creating gorgeous fluffy brows.

Step 12: La Bouche Rouge - Rose Nude Lip Pencil

For lips I kept it simple with a nude lip pencil which I then buffed into the lips using a brush for a more natural just sun-kissed lip effect.

Caia - Lip Oil in Shade Vacay

Over the top of the lipliner I applied the Caia Lip oil, which keeps my lips looking glossy and hydrated all day.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.