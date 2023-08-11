Best cream blushes for a fresh, healthy flush – tried & tested

Nothing in my makeup bag gets my blood flowing quite like a cream blush. Whereas many would rely on mascara for an instant-awake effect if pressed to choose just one hero product, without a doubt I'd dive for a fresh, flattering blusher.

Practically everyone looks better with a wash of colour across their cheeks – it makes you look healthier, less tired, and can really lift the face out of a slump.

Cream formulas are the lazy girl's godsend – simply smile exaggeratedly in the mirror, dab the apples of your cheeks with pigment and tap into your skin with your middle and ring fingers. The effect is dewy, super forgiving and it takes mere seconds.

The other advantage of a cream formula is that it is versatile and can be swept across your lips for tonal cohesion. This is an easy trick, excluding those with shimmer (frosted lips are not a vibe) or more liquid types (an odd texture), and it makes for a lovely, polished look.

How we chose:

Flattering hue: We've tried the best cream and liquid blushes around, and we've swatched them painstakingly to find the most universally flattering shades. A pretty, natural-looking flush is what we're after - and all our selections fit the bill.

Easy application: The formulas we tried were simple to apply, and blended into our skin seamlessly. Practically all the cream formulas worked well on our lips too - great for a uniform makeup look.

Best Cream Blushes Blush Of Dreams Ateh Jewel Beauty "Beauty journalist, broadcaster and diversity advocate Dr Ateh Jewel is a force for good. For over two decades she has championed diversity within the industry, and now she has come through with her very own cream blush line that caters to all skin tones. Her Blush of Dreams does not disappoint. 'Radiant Rav' is the shade that I'm currently devoted to – an extremely wearable reddish coral that is aiding me in living out my Tomato Girl fantasy. The formula is super richly pigmented – a little goes a long way – and comfortable, even on dry skin." £25.00 AT HARRODS

Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick Victoria Beckham Beauty "For me, this cream blush stick has that deliciously rare quality whereby you feel as though a product could have been created in the lab with you in mind. Cased in sleek, luxurious packing is creamy pigment that glides on the skin like a dream. The finish is more velvety than dewy, and I am pleased to report that the shade 'Playground', a chic terracotta, looks as good on lips as it does cheeks, especially with a gentle tan." £36.00 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY

Lip + Cheek Milk Makeup "Milk Lip + Cheek, oh how I adore thee. Creamy, flattering and it blends like a total dream – 'Werk', an easy-breezy dusty rose, is the shade I am constantly gifting to friends. The formula is extremely forgiving, to the extent where you can't really go wrong in terms of application. This is my go-to complexion perker-upper if I'm nipping out for a paper and otherwise barefaced. My only annoyance is that it used to come in an immensely gratifying Pritt Stick-esque 28g format, whereas now you get less bang for your buck." £22.00 AT SPACE NK

The No-Rules Stick "Industry outlier 3INA's (pronounced mee-nah) approach feels really interesting and youthful. Shades are dictated by numbers that are reflected across its product range (for instance, you can get an eyeshadow and a lipstick in the exact same hue). Its No-Rules Stick is brilliant for the price point – balmy, but not remotely sticky. The shade '244' is a forgiving sheer red, slightly ambery, so it looks amazing with a bronzy complexion." £15.00 AT 3INA

Baby Cheeks Blush Stick Westman Atelier "Westman Atelier's Baby Cheeks Blush Stick is exquisite. The smart grey packaging and super satisfying magnetic closure house a beautifully formulated, weightless-when-applied, stick of pigment. It has a subtle shimmer, and I adore 'Minette', a pearlescent peach that catches the light in all the right places. It would make for a lovely, luxurious gift to the beauty junkie in your life." £44.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

Convertible Colour Dual Lip & Cheek Cream Stila "Stila's Convertible Colour is a cream blush classic, and for excellent reason. The balmy texture allows for a pretty, dewy finish and it blends with other cream formulas seamlessly. Plus, the slim, compact format means it takes up next to no space in your makeup bag. New products come and go, but this product is still one of the very best within the cream blush category. 'Peony', a flattering rose with brown undertones, is my personal favourite." £18.00 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Best Liquid Blushes Brightening CC Liquid Blush By Terry "Truly sublime – the liquid blush to end all liquid blushes. Another win for Terry de Gunzburg's signature clicky pen format, this product has genuinely had me in a chokehold all summer. The brush applicator is great for precision, but the gorgeous, healthy radiance delivered by the warm copper 'Sunny Glow' shade is by far the best element. If I ever happen to misplace mine, you'll catch me hotfooting it to the By Terry counter, stat." £33.00 AT BY TERRY

Cheek Gelée "Chantecaille's gel-cream formula gives cheeks a lovely freshness, both in look and feel. It has a sheen to it, but it is so subtle, to the point where I reckon even those who actively avoid glimmer would get on with this like a house on fire. It layers seamlessly over tinted moisturiser and is excellent on dehydrated skin. I wear 'Happy', a pale pearly pink, but as we speak, I'm currently eyeing up 'Lively', a playful, juicy peach." £43.00 AT CHANTECAILLE

O-Bloos Rosi Drops "This skincare-makeup hybrid by cult-adored Drunk Elephant blurs the boundaries, meaning that it is extremely versatile. A couple of drops mixed in with a light base makes for the perfect casual weekend skin tint, or alternatively, you can dab a little onto the apples of your cheeks for an instant dose of radiance. Derived from sappanwood bark, the rose gold pigment is simply divine, even where slapdash application is concerned." £33.00 AT DRUNK ELEPHANT

Intense Rose Cream Blush "High street label & Other Stories' offering makes for an excellent mid-price option. The product comes out quite opaque, but don't let that alarm you. When applied, the effect is sheer and healthy, and the formula is easily buildable, should you prefer a more intense flush. The shade 'Intense Rose', a natural-looking pink with an underlying vibrancy, is utterly lovely." £17.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

