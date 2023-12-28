I'm a beauty journalist and these are the 10 products I will still be using in 2024

There is nothing more maddening than wasting your hard-earned cash on a beauty product that falls flat.

This year, I've swatched, slathered and spritzed, making my way through the mountain of launches that land on my desk each week and putting them each through their paces.

Making the cut is no mean feat, but there are a few new products that I welcomed into my personal beauty arsenal, joining heroes that I come back to year upon year.

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The buys chosen below are products that I (Hello! Fashion's resident beauty obsessive Orin Carlin) personally really rate. Some launched this year whereas others are old favourites that I have found myself reaching for, but they are united by the fact that I have scrupulously tested (and loved) each of them.

Hello! Fashion shares the best beauty products of 2023:

1/ 10 Satin Kajal Eyeliner How to use… Glide along your upper and lower lash lines and soften with a smudger brush. What I love… Creamy and easy to blend

Excellent shade range – I love 'Sequin Green' and 'Gold Lamé' Victoria Beckham Beauty has knocked it out of the park with its Satin Kajal liner. When I'm in a hurry and don't have time for eyeshadow, I only need one product to create depth and definition. Using a fluffy brush, I buff the pigment out into a sheer wash of colour all over the lids and then tightly line my upper and lower lash lines, softening the look slightly with a smudger brush. The formula is pigmented, supple and stays in place all day, and the metallics in particular are so wearable and well-thought-out. My only vexation is that the tip gets blunt quite quickly, more so than other liners, so don't get caught out without a sharpener. £30.00 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY 2/ 10 Brightening CC Liquid Blush ByTerry How to use… Simply click the pen mechanism and dab some of the colour onto the apples of your cheeks. What I love… Dewy, hydrated feel

Gorgeous, flattering shimmer This summer, I practically lived in 'Sunny Glow', a super pretty cosy copper. Terry de Gunzburg's signature clicky pen format reigns supreme yet again, this time, in liquid blush form. Glowy and revitalising, the hydrating formula delivers a healthy-looking warmth. Brush the product onto the apples of your cheeks and pat it in with your third and ring fingers. £33.00 AT CULT BEAUTY 3/ 10 Perfect Canvas Smooth, Prep and Plump Essence Ren Clean Skincare How to use… Douse a cotton pad in the essence and swipe it over your face, followed by a hydrating day cream. What I love… Instant plumped feel

Makes makeup look fresh and dewy I usually opt for a facial mist for an extra layer of hydration, but this year I've found myself reaching for a slightly gloopier formula by Ren, and I'm totally here for it. Packed with glycerin, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and microbial extract, the brand's Smooth, Prep and Plump Essence makes my skin instantly look bouncier and layers beautifully under makeup. £45.00 AT JOHN LEWIS 4/ 10 B-Goldi Bright Drops Drunk Elephant How to use… Blend the skincare-makeup hybrid into your base of choice for a sheer, pretty glow. What I love… Super versatile

Flattering, non-glittery glow Drunk Elephant's B-Goldi Bright Drops is the beauty gift that keeps on giving. I wear it alone on errand days, blended into a skin tint and even dabbed over the high points of my face over makeup. It's a total multi-use powerhouse. The glow-infused serum is so pretty and subtle – radiant rather than glittery which means it can be used all over. Plus, it layers really nicely under a light base. £33.00 AT CULT BEAUTY 5/ 10 All of the Above Shadow Stick Rare Beauty How to use… Smooth over your lids for a super quick hit of colour. What I love… Buildable

Long-lasting I love cream eyeshadow sticks, and Rare Beauty's version is one of the best I've tried in terms of staying power. It takes mere seconds to apply, and yet it lasts for hours. After initial application there is enough playtime for blending, but once the formula has locked in place, it seriously doesn't budge. I wear 'Adventure', a lovely deep gold, constantly – although it always seems to be out of stock. Alternatively, the champagne-hued 'Integrity' is great for a lighter, brighter daytime look. £21.00 AT FEELUNIQUE 6/ 10 Digital Shield Day Cream Sarah Chapman How to use… Sandwiched in your skincare routine between serum and SPF. What I love… Packed with high-performing antioxidants

Skin appears more energised Early studies indicate that excessive blue light exposure can lead to oxidative damage in the skin – bad news if, like me, your job involves being sat in front of a screen all day. This year I've reaped the benefits of Sarah Chapman's Digital Shield Day Cream which works to boost the skin's natural luminosity. Combating oxidative stress, its hero ingredient is the antioxidant Astaxanthin. I suffer from dullness all year round but especially during the colder months, and I have found that layering the day cream under makeup makes my skin look less fatigued and more tonally balanced. £55.00 AT SPACE NK 7/ 10 Wet Lip Oil Gloss Kosas How to use… Slick a layer over your lips for a plumped shine. What I love… Non-greasy

Long-lasting hydration This product by Kosas has recently made it into my lip care product rotation, and I am seriously impressed. The skincare-focused oil isn't sticky or drying, and the surface of my lips feels genuinely smoother after use. Some formulas don't target uneven texture, but I have noticeably less flakiness and a more plumped pout thanks to the peptides. A no-brainer. £20.00 AT SPACE NK 8/ 10 Miracle Balm Jones Road How to use… Break the seal with the end of an eyeshadow brush and then dab the product onto the high points of the face – or anywhere you want a pretty glow. What I love… Natural glow

Natural glow Skincare-centric ingredient list Makeup powerhouse Bobbi Brown is all about beautiful, subtly enhanced skin, and her Miracle Balm, from her new brand Jones Road, makes that goal all the more achievable. The glimmery multi-purpose balm is packed with fatty acids and enriching oils, making it the perfect summer accompaniment. It's also super easy to gift as the shades are so sheer and forgiving on all skin tones. £36.00 AT LIBERTY 9/ 10 Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour Chanel How to use… Apply two coats of the nail lacquer for a rich colour. What I love… Great shade range

Luxurious feel Chanel's iconic Le Vernis range underwent a makeover earlier this year, resulting in higher concentrations of pigment and a super shiny finish, owing to the brand's unique camellia eco-ceramides. I am obsessed with 'Rouge Noir', a slightly vampy wine shade with a brownish depth. Clearly all nail fanatics are in agreement, because it's constantly out of stock. £29.00 AT SEPHORA 10/ 10 Ormonde Woman How to use… Spritz on the pulse points. What I love… Uplifting

Unique Featuring Ormonde Jayne's house signature black hemlock, Ormonde Woman is such a clever creation, adored in perfume circles, but niche enough that it's not instantly recognisable to the masses. Energising and radiant, the blend of musky jasmine alongside verdant grass oil is deeply comforting and it's one of my most-worn fragrances of 2023. £175.00 AT ORMONDME JAYNE

