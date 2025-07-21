Consider your beach bag beauty essentials sorted, thanks to Chanel

When packing for a day at the beach – whether on home shores or abroad – it’s always hard to fit everything into one do-it-all bag.

Towels, water bottles and swimwear take up the majority of space, leaving little room for beauty essentials. So, it’s imperative that any skincare or makeup products need to be multitaskers that slot in effortlessly, claiming minimal space while covering multiple bases.

This summer is no exception. With sun protection, hydration boosters and bronzing glow-givers all taking stage as seasonal essentials, they’re the ultimate companions for holidays and warm-weather days – and Chanel has luxury versions of them all. In other words? Consider your beach bag sorted.

© CHANEL Cruise 2025/26 Consider your beach beauty essentials sorted... and able to fit into one do-it-all bag

That includes Chanel’s latest skin launch: a Serum-in-Mist, £94, that soothes, protects and restores radiance from sunup to sundown. And it’s packaged in a sleek, pebble-like bottle to ensure you can drop it in your handbag and use it on-the-go.

The formula harnesses the power of red camellia, which has been studied in Chanel labs for 19 years, to deliver instant hydration with every spritz. Red camellia extract is rich in protocatechuic acid, and thus boosts skin vitality mechanisms while protecting from oxidative stress.

© CHANEL Chanel's new Serum-in-Mist is perfect for on-the-go skincare

Studies by Chanel found that the Serum-in-Mist keeps skin protected by reducing the harmful effects of urban stress by 82% – and after the first day, fine lines are reduced by 30%, whilst skin appears three times more radiant after seven days.

The fresh release isn’t the only product that the fashion house has designed to be like an everyday object that fits perfectly in the palm of your hand. Below, we’ve taken a closer look at other beauty essentials from Chanel that you can purchase direct and that will slot perfectly in your beach bag…

For sun protection: UV Essentiel

UV Essentiel, £52, is a multitasker: it’s a high-performance SPF 50 that defends against UV rays, pollution and oxidation year-round… even on cloudy days.

Infused with a skin-strengthening complex featuring ginger extract from Chanel’s open-sky laboratory in Madagascar and Tahitian gardenia, it boosts the skin’s natural defenses.

All of this is delivered in a lightweight gel-cream texture that leaves a sheer, hydrating veil for radiant, fortified skin, no matter the weather outside.

Benefits: UVA/UVB protection, hydration, luminosity, radiance

Size: 30ml

For flawless skin: Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch

Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch, £55, is Chanel’s first versatile face makeup with ultra-concentrated micro-droplet pigments – and it’s perfect for beach days.

Enriched with jasmine extract to protect against pollution and tamarind seed to hydrate, it leaves skin looking plumper and more rested.

The lightweight gel, made with 60% water, hydrates for 12 hours and delivers custom coverage, from pinpoint concealing to a natural, flawless finish. Use fingertips or the included brush to blend where needed for radiance, precision or an even, luminous glow.

Benefits: 26 shades, lightweight yet flawless, plumps skin throughout the day

Size: 20ml

For a sunkissed finish: Les Beiges Healthy Golden Glow Powder

Les Beiges Healthy Golden Glow Powder, £60, is an illuminating duo compact that adds a sun-kissed radiance in warm hues of pink and peach.

Worn alone or blended together, the ultra-fine powders offer a buildable glow: the peach-like pearlescent powder highlights the high points of the face, while the pink one swipes soft colour on the cheeks.

Embossed with a sun motif and housed in a pocket-friendly case, you can ensure summer’s golden hour with every sweep without bulking up your beach bag.

Benefits: Natural glow, pocket-sized packaging, buildable formula

Size: 6.4g

For glossy lips: Rouge Coco Baume

Chanel's Rouge Coco Baume, £37, has become a favourite amongst fans for its light, conditioning formula with a luminous finish.

One stroke is all it takes for an intense high-shine result, owing to an ultra-hydrating texture and glossy oil finish, buttery formula is also buildable to an opaque finish.

It contains a hydraboost complex, with natural waxes such as mimosa, jojoba and sunflower ensuring immediate moisture and nourishment throughout the day. And yes, it’s beach-proof.

Benefits: 27 shades, high concentration of pigments, moisturising, nourishing

Size: 3g

All products available to shop at chanel.com.