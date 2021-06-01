﻿
Beach-essentials

16 things you need for the beach at the seaside! From stylish cool bags to portable speakers & pineapple pool floats

Your beach day essentials checklist is right here...

Hollie Brotherton

Sunny weekends are made for a trip to the beach, so now we're finally starting to see better weather it's time to start planning. You've got your swimsuit, your sunglasses and your denim shorts, but what about those extras that will make your day fun, easy and totally stress-free?

From stylish cool bags to portable speakers and pineapple pool floats, read on for 16 must-have beach day essentials for summer 2021.

A quick-drying towel

Your most important accessory is your beach towel. These are compact, quick-drying, and come complete with a travel pouch.

Beach-towel

Dock & Bay quick-drying towel, from £6, Amazon

A cool bag

It's no beach day without drinks and snacks, so make sure they stay fresh in this gorgeous vintage-style canvas cool bag.

Cool-bag

Business & Pleasure Premium Cooler canvas bag 14L, £75, Selfridges

A wine cooler

On that note, you'll also need somewhere to keep your wine. We love this cooler which has enough space for six bottles.

Wine-cooler

Kato Tirrinia 6 Bottle Wine cooler bag, £24.99, Amazon

A beach chair

This beach chair is lightweight and foldable which makes carrying it anywhere a total breeze. It's perfect for eating, reading and relaxing. Plus, it's pink.

Beach-chair

Peach pink foldable beach chair, £55, Oliver Bonas

A beach tent

Easy to assemble, water repellent and offering UPF 50+ protection from the sun, this beach tent is ideal for when you need some shade (and to save your spot).

Beach-tent

Neso Tents Grande Beach Tent, from £99.99, Amazon

SPF

Don't forget your sunscreen! Garnier's Advanced Spray contains SPF50 and has a non-sticky formula that's suitable for even the most sensitive skin.

Garnier-spf

Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Spray 200ml, £5, Amazon

A mini portable fan

If it's set to be scorching hot, keep cool with a portable fan. This one is small but sturdy and can be handheld or placed on a hard surface.

Mini-portable-fan

YunTuo Mini Portable Fan, £13.99, Amazon

A Kindle

Now's the time you can finally get down to that book you've been meaning to read. The Kindle Paperwhite is compact and waterproof which makes it great for the beach - a no brainer.

Kindle-Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite, £119.99, Amazon

An inflatable

Fancy a dip? It will be infinitely better with a pineapple float to relax in.

Pineapple-pool-float

Ginkago Inflatable Pineapple Pool Float, £22.99, Amazon

A parasol

When you just want a little bit of shade, it's a great excuse to bring out your stylish beach parasol. 

Beach-parasol

Holiday Beach Umbrella, £158, Revolve

Beach toys

If you're taking kids with you, keep them busy with these cute beach toys. With this 14-piece set, they can make their own colourful ice cream stall on the beach.

Beach-kids-toys

Top Race Kids Beach Toys Set, £10.59, Amazon

Beach bats

We want this set of beach bats purely for their leopard design, but they'd be pretty fun to play with, too. They come with two balls and a zip fastened carry case.

Beach-bats

Beach bats, £28, Anthropologie

A portable speaker

If your beach day is more of a soirée, bring the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Wireless Speaker. It's waterproof, sand-proof and will keep playing tunes for up to ten hours.

Speaker-portable

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2, £89.99, Amazon

A portable phone charger

There's nothing worse than a dead phone battery on a day out. This portable charger is ultra-compact but will get your devices back up and running super quickly.

Portable-phone-charger

Poweradd Slim2 Phone Charger, £9.59, Amazon

A disposable camera

You're going to want some photos to remember all the fun you've had, but don't risk dropping your phone in the sea, grab one of Kodak's waterproof disposable cameras instead.

Kodak-waterproof

Kodak Sport Underwater Camera, £17.38, Amazon

Sand removal powder

The only downside to a day at the beach? Sand. Everywhere. Luckily this clever powder will remove it all from your skin and leave it silky smooth.

Beach-powder

Beach Powder, £10, The Dressing Room

