Madonna fans won't want to miss out on the chance to live in the singer's former London home! The Like a Prayer singer's two-bedroom property that she once shared with ex-husband Guy Ritchie is now available to book via rental site HomeAway, and you'd be hard-pushed to find a better holiday home in the capital.

Located in the affluent area of Queen Gate Mews, the historic house is just a short walk away from landmarks such as Hyde Park and Kensington Palace. And there's some interesting history within the Georgian mews house too, as scenes from Guy's 2005 movie Layer Cake – starring Daniel Craig and Sienna Miller - were filmed there.

Madonna and Guy Ritchie's former home is available to rent (Photo: HomeAway)

The spacious home will sleep up to six guests, and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as an open plan living area. The combined kitchen, dining room and living room are ideal for socialising, and will no doubt have played host to Madonna and Guy's celebrity friends, the likes of whom include David and Victoria Beckham, and Brad Pitt. It's available to book for an average of £742 per night – the equivalent of a budget-friendly £123 per night based on six sharing.

Scenes from Layer Cake were filmed in the property (Photo: HomeAway)

Madonna and Guy were married for eight years before their split in 2008, and also owned a Wiltshire estate and London pub, The Punchbowl, together. The singer now owns another home in the capital, while Guy splits his time between London and Wiltshire. The film director has recently made another exciting investment in the city – buying a pub with his close friend David Beckham.

The pair are said to have spent £3million on the Walmer Castle in Notting Hill, close to his family home in Holland Park. According to reports, the pair plan to give the pub a 'Soho House-style makeover', which - combined with their wide circle of A-list friends - could make it a popular hotspot with celebrities, as well as fans.

