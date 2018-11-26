The REAL reason Mrs Hinch put up her Christmas tree early! HINT: It involves Mr Hinch It's only November, but Hinchmas is happening, people

If you, like most others, follow Cleaning Instagram sensation Mrs Hinch's Instagram religiously, you'll know she put a mega tree up on Sunday evening with her husband, Jamie. Fabulous, chic and ultra flashy, the tree takes up centre stage in the couple's front room but had people wondering why she's chosen to put it up before the 1st of December - a festive move regarded by some as sinful.

READ NEXT: Mrs Hinch shares genius hack for cleaning one of the most difficult places in the house

Well, it turns out she had good reason. Speaking to her followers on Instagram over the weekend, 28-year-old Sophie, who has amassed a staggering 1.3 million followers since launching her cleaning-themed channel in March, revealed it's to do with a special event coming up. The couple, who tied the knot back in August, are off to celebrate their honeymoon and this means they want to come back to a festive feeling house when they return. Makes total sense, right?

RELATED: Love Mrs Hinch? Discover 6 more cleaning gurus you need to follow on Instagram

Taking to Instagram with a photo of her Christmas tree, Sophie told her followers: "Putting your tree up should be nothing but smiles... so make it as simple and easy as you can!" She revealed her tree was purchased from Balsam Hill, and opted for the 6ft Nordmann fir tree. She brought her decorations from the likes of Christmas Magic, B&M, CharlesTed Interiors, Home Bargains, and her pre-lit wreaths around her television are from Next.

Predictably the Hinchliffe tree was seriously visually pleasing and *obviously* extremely neat. A silver and white theme, the couple began as most people do by taking out the decorations from the garage and sorting through them. Putting them into neat sections on the similar coloured carpet, they actually had so many, Sophie professed: "I can't even see them in the rug".

READ MORE: The celeb-approved way to declutter your home

Complete with baubles, bows, branches and even snow spray - we're tempted to get our up with or without the excuse of an impending honeymoon…