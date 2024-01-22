Sarah Ferguson's botanical haven on Windsor Estate where she's recuperating following melanoma diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson is taking some time to recuperate at her home in Windsor, following the news that she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

The Duchess of York had been receiving treatment at the MARYLIFE Clinic in Austria for the past few weeks, as well as at the Royal Marsden Hospital and King Edward VII Hospital in London before returning home for some much-needed rest.

The 64-year-old shared in a statement: "I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

Sarah added that another cancer diagnosis had been a shock for her, but she insisted she remains in good spirits. "I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation.

"I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support."

Sarah resides at Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate and lives there with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. The Duchess is no doubt thrilled to be back in her home comforts surrounded by family, including her two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and her three grandchildren, August, Ernest and Sienna.

Royal Lodge is not open to the public, so seeing the residence in its entirety isn't possible, but she has shared the occasional glimpse from inside, as well as its sprawling gardens – and it's the perfect botanical haven for Sarah to enjoy while she rests.

© YouTube Sarah Ferguson often films inside Royal Lodge which is always beautifully decorated with flowers

The Duke and Duchess of York, despite divorcing in 1996, acquired the royal residence in 2004 and have lived there ever since. As Sarah recuperates from treatment, Royal Lodge is the ideal location as it's close by to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, also on the Windsor Estate.

© Getty Images Royal Lodge is located on Windsor Great Park

However, it's a little further from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's home in the Cotswolds, but with Royal Lodge's 30 rooms, it has plenty of space for when the family of three come to visit.

Sarah has often filmed her YouTube videos from inside the house, particularly the conservatory area, and from the huge gardens. One shot shows how leafy the inside is, thanks to a gorgeous blossom tree in a pot, as well as many vases full of blooms on the side.

Royal Lodge is a botanical haven View post on Instagram

Another photo shows off the scale of the home. Sarah can be seen standing in a long hallway at home and plenty of paintings can be spotted on the wall, as well as sideboards and chairs further down the corridor.

© Instagram Sarah Ferguson inside Royal Lodge

Princess Eugenie was spotted at Royal Lodge in another clip of her reading a children's story while sitting on a garden swing, personalised with her name on, no doubt a source of great entertainment when she and sister Beatrice were growing up.

The royal residence, situated at the heart of Windsor Great Park, which is approximately 2,000 hectares of Crown Estate land, is just three miles south of Windsor Castle and was the Windsor residence of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother from the early 1950s until she died in 2002.

Eugenie sitting on a personlised swing

In 2023, there was growing speculation that Prince Andrew had been ordered by King Charles to vacate the royal residence.

However, in October last year, it was reported that despite ongoing rumours, the Duke of York was granted permission to remain at the residence, but must make necessary repairs to the building.

Sarah was quizzed about the speculation by Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV, to which she responded: "Don't always believe what you read. I don't know. I take every day as it comes."

