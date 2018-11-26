Emma Willis shares a peek inside her gorgeous living room with birthday message to son Ace The family have just returned home from a trip to the Maldives

Emma Willis and her husband Matt Willis had even more reason to celebrate following their "familymoon" to the Maldives in honour of their tenth wedding anniversary. The couple’s son Ace turned seven on Sunday, and the former Big Brother host shared a sweet snap of father and son to celebrate – giving a glimpse inside their stylish living room in the process.

The mum-of-three posted a photo of Ace sat on a cream sofa clutching his new birthday present – a bass guitar, so he can follow in his dad’s footsteps. Busted star Matt was sat opposite on a matching sofa, which has a white patchwork throw strewn on top. "My little ray of sunshine is 7! He has a heart filled with kindness, love and light and he fills me with pride every single day… @mattjwillis gave him his first bass today. Happy birthday squidge," Emma wrote.

Emma Willis shared a glimpse inside her gorgeous living room

As well as showing the touching moment between Matt and his son, the photo also offered a better glimpse inside their lounge, which has wooden flooring and a grey patterned rug placed between the two sofas. The couple also have a wooden coffee table, while a lantern and grey cushions add the decorative touches.

Matt and Emma live together in Hertfordshire with their three children – Isabelle, Ace and Trixie-Grace. The Busted singer and his wife often share photos of their gorgeous family home on social media, which has recently been filled with pieces from Emma’s new homeware collection with Dunelm.

Matt and Emma often share photos of their family home on Instagram

The TV presenter recently shared an insight into what their home is like, and admitted they love animal print details. “My house, believe it or not, has a lot of leopard print. I've got leopard print headboards, leopard print curtains, there’s a lot of leopard print!" Emma said in a video showcasing her debut interiors collection.

