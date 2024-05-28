Inspired by Bridgerton? 6 simple ways to perfect Regency-inspired interior design

The Georgians are having a moment. Not only has Netflix's corset-ripping drama Bridgerton brought about a return of Regency-inspired fashion that would make the 'ton melt, but there has also been an increased interest in period interiors.

In the 21st Century, interior design inspired by the early 1800s has never been more popular, with searches for 'Regencycore' amassing more than 392 million views on TikTok.

"Regencycore is all about taking a maximalist approach but using a soft colour palette such as creams, greens, pale pinks and light blues," explains Johanna Constantinou, interior trends expert at Tapi Carpets & Floors.

The Regency period was defined by opulence, gilded glamour, elaborate craftsmanship and ornate detailing, meaning adding even a hint of Bridgerton-inspired beauty to your home can make a dramatic transformation to your space.

From gilded furniture to floral prints, parquet designs and regal colours, discover how the interior experts would give your home a Georgian era makeover.

1 6 Regency textiles can add drama to any room © Netflix Think drapery, tablecloths, rugs and curtains "Look for floral motifs, intricate borders, or classic Oriental patterns in luxurious materials like wool or silk," when looking for textiles, explains Johannna. "Patterned carpets, such as a light blue floral design are great for adding regency-themed elegance to your floors," she adds. If you don't want to go all out with new flooring, consider switching up lampshades, blinds, bed linen and cushion covers to make your Regency home transformation more affordable.

2 6 Look for the Damask pattern Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton Nothing says the Regency era quite like the Damask pattern." Woven onto silk, linen, brocade, and cotton fabrics, this pattern consists of elaborate, intertwining floral, geometric, or abstract motifs, making them popular for adding elegance and sophistication to a space," explains Johanna. "Today, Damask patterns can be found in carpets, wallpapers, furniture such as sofas, and decorative accessories such as valances."

3 6 Add sophistication with fanciful accent pieces View post on Instagram Chinese inspired designs gained immense popularity in the Regency period. They consisted of pagodas, dragons, birds, cherry blossoms, bamboos, and landscapes inspired by traditional Chinese art." Used in furniture, textiles, and decorative accessories such as porcelain vases, lacquerware, and screens featuring Chinoiserie motifs, these designs are still widely available today for those looking to add a touch of Regencycore elegance into their homes," says Johanna. Consider browsing antique furniture stores or searching for 'bamboo' or 'porcelain' on resale sites like eBay and Vinterior to find timeless vintage pieces.

4 6 It's all about the woodwork Carving was a decorative technique used in furniture, accessories, and architectural elements in the Regency period. "If you’re looking to add carved woodwork to your interior space, consider tables, chairs, and cabinets featuring these details," says Johanna. "However, if you want smaller accents, carved accessories such as picture frames, mirrors, clocks, and vases are a more subtle choice."

5 6 Pick your colour palette wisely © Lucie Annabel Beaumont Wallpaper in Olive and Sage Green on Ecru from Lucie Annabel "To master the beauty of Regency-inspired interiors, opt for strong shades of green and blue, or romantic pastel pinks, purples, and yellows," adds Caroline Woolmer, Head of Product Design for Lucie Annabel. "Shades such as Lemon Meringue, Vintage Rose, Duck Egg, and French Mauve work particularly well on walls, panelling, or woodwork, paired with complementary wallpapers."