Fearne Cotton gives fans major kitchen envy with a glimpse inside her London home The mum-of-two lives in west London with husband Jesse Wood

Fearne Cotton has made her followers green with envy after sharing a better look at the beautiful kitchen in her family home. The BBC Radio 2 presenter posted a photo on Instagram as she cooked breakfast on Thursday morning, showing her as a "morning scruffbag" in her pyjamas with her hair tied back into a bun.

It wasn’t just Fearne’s floral Cath Kidston PJs that got fans talking, but her kitchen too. The spacious room has wooden flooring and cream cabinets lining the wall, offering plenty of storage space for food and kitchenware. Fearne has open shelving that displays some of her cooking ingredients in glass jars, and a cute mini keyboard on the floor that likely belongs to her daughter Honey, three.

Fearne Cotton shared a look inside her kitchen

However, the most covetable item is the large range cooker, with several hobs and different ovens for keen chef Fearne to rustle up family meals and practice her baking should she decide to release another cookbook. White subway tiles line the walls around the oven with spotlights shining overhead, creating a cool, country aesthetic.

Fearne and her family live in a period property in west London, and she has previously revealed that the one place she decided to experiment with clashing colours was in the kitchen. While the décor is not visible in this photo, the 37-year-old said she had painted some of the kitchen cupboards in different pastel tones to add some personality and a pop of colour to the space.

Fearne lives in west London with Jesse and their children

"The kitchen has cream and white units with wooden worktops. One cupboard is painted pastel pink, and there are turquoise chairs," Fearne told House Beautiful. "It’s a wonderful mismatch of colour, which always makes me smile."

Fearne also revealed that the kitchen was originally a lot smaller when they moved in, but they knocked three small rooms together to make a larger and more sociable space, complete with a central island and living area for all the family to enjoy.

