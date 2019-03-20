Amanda Holden is obsessed with this one detail in her new kitchen – and you will be too What a beautiful home

It's not only Amanda Holden's dining room that has recently undergone a makeover, but her kitchen too. The Britain's Got Talent judge shared a look at the finished result in an Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that she is planning to tackle the upstairs of the property next, for a complete home renovation.

Amanda revealed there is one detail that she particularly loves in the super-stylish kitchen – some pendant lights hanging over her breakfast bar that she said resembled disco balls. "Absolutely obsessed," she told fans of the lights, which are the Lee Broom Lens Flair Lights and cost £850 each, setting her back £2550 for the trio she has hanging in her kitchen.

Amanda Holden shared a look inside her new kitchen

The brass lights fit perfectly with the modern kitchen, which has a grey breakfast bar lined with four stools for Amanda, her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters. The room has an exposed brick wall with sleek white cabinets, and has been styled with a vase of fresh flowers and an orchid on display.

Meanwhile, Amanda's new dining table is visible in the background, a round marble-topped table that has a striking pendant light from Timothy Oulton hanging overhead, which was an investment buy at over £5,000.

The Britain's Got Talent judge recently showed her new dining room

The kitchen and dining room has an open plan layout and looks out to the garden, while a television mounted on the wall alongside it means the family could even watch their favourite TV shows or catch up on Britain's Got Talent while dining together.

Amanda and her family live together in a beautiful Surrey home that she has painstakingly styled and decorated since first moving there in 2015. The TV presenter also has a second country retreat in the Cotswolds, which has also been a bit of a renovation project for Amanda, who has a passion for interior design.

