Marks & Spencer's sell-out bedcover is coming back into stores – find out when It sold out within days of going online

The record-breaking Easter temperatures appear to have inspired people to add a tropical touch into their homes, with shoppers going crazy for Marks & Spencer's new bedding. An exotic palm print duvet cover sold by the high street store proved so popular over the weekend, it sold out in most sizes within two days of launching online.

The pretty pink bedding is adorned with tropical palm leaf motifs and is currently available as part of the M&S home event with 20 per cent off, meaning prices range from £14-£23.60. However, due to demand, the only sizes left in stock are single or super king size, after customers snapped up all of the double and king size sets.

This popular Marks & Spencer duvet will be back in stock in July

A post shared of the duvet on Marks & Spencer's Instagram account was inundated with comments from shoppers desperate to get their hands on it and asking when it would be back in stores and online. "Bedroom goals," one commented on the post, while another agreed: "This is right up my street. Can't get enough leaf and palm print around my home!"

They're in luck, as staff have revealed that stock will be replenished – but they will have to wait. The Exotic Palm Print bedding will be back in stock in July, so shoppers will have to get in quick if they don't want to miss out second time around.

Emma Willis' Maldives bedding has a similar palm print design

If you can't wait until July, we think you'll love a similar design from Emma Willis' new bedding collection, which has a similar pink and green palm print. Called the Maldives line, the on-trend duvet cover pays homage to one of Emma and her husband Matt Willis' favourite holiday destinations, where they took their children for a once-in-a-lifetime "familymoon" in November. Meanwhile, Debenhams is selling another pink and green tropical bedcover with banana leaf print online and in-stores, with prices ranging from £30-£60.

