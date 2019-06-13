Gordon Ramsay's £80k home renovation plans rejected – find out why The Hell's Kitchen will have to reapply for planning permission

Gordon Ramsay’s application to install two luxury cabins into the garden of his London home has been rejected by council chiefs. The celebrity chef wanted to buy the two fully-equipped cabins for family and visitors to use, but has been told his plans aren’t acceptable because he hasn’t included a tree survey on how the development would impact trees and vegetation in his garden.

Once the relevant paperwork is completed, Gordon may well find his application is approved. He is one of a growing number of celebrities wanting to invest in the luxury outdoor structures from Estonian company, Iglucraft, and appears to be following in the footsteps of his close friend David Beckham. The retired footballer bought a £14,000 sauna, steam room, and relaxation room for his Cotswolds home in December.

Gordon Ramsay wanted to make extra space at his home following the birth of baby Oscar

However, rather than buy a sauna, Gordon wanted to buy two log cabins that would offer extra space for his growing family following the birth of his fifth child, baby Oscar, in April. The cabins have their own fully-functional kitchen, double bed, electric heating, shower, and TV aerials, meaning they are well-equipped for visitors. They could even prove tempting to Gordon and Tana’s oldest children, should they want their own space when they return home from university.

David shared a photo of his Iglucraft cabin in December, which has space for six people to unwind. He was reportedly inspired to splash out on the £14,000 cabin after seeing movie director Guy’s steam bath during a visit to his Wiltshire estate last year.

Meanwhile, EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite was recently granted planning permission to install an outdoor sauna cabin of her own in the back garden of her family home. The structure will be largely hidden from view in the mum-of-two's garden, which is why none of her neighbours had any objections to its construction.

