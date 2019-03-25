Gordon Ramsay just shared a peek inside his family's amazing LA home – and you have to see it! Wow!

Gordon Ramsay has given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse inside his family’s Los Angeles home – and it has to be seen to be believed. The celebrity chef shares the lavish property with his wife Tana and their four children, and they have added plenty of character and personality to their Stateside residence.

The Hell’s Kitchen star was enjoying some downtime at home with his daughter Holly on Sunday, when he jokingly showed how messy the 19-year-old’s bedroom was, with clothes strewn across the bed and a suitcase on the floor. And after getting kicked out of the teenager’s room he continued to film, showing inside another pristine bedroom with a neatly-made bed, pretty pink light fitting and a pair of matching bedside tables.

One design detail the Ramsays appear to love is kitsch lighting; while Holly had her name spelled out in lights above her bed, the second bedroom had a neon quote light above the headboard, and a further neon sign was on display on the wall in the huge hallway.

Meanwhile, downstairs in the dining room Tana and Gordon have added a fun pop of colour with a light-up smiley face sign on the wall, and a bright blue chandelier hanging above the long black wooden dining table, which is lined by eight matching cream chairs. The dining room has an open plan layout into the living area, which has cream sofas and a coffee table topped with books, plus framed family photos hanging on the walls.

The 52-year-old also gave a peek at what appears to be his impressive car collection, with several vehicles and even a motorbike parked side-by-side in a huge garage. “Sunday Funday,” a clip from inside the garage was captioned.

Gordon spends a lot of time in Los Angeles and Las Vegas for work, so it is no wonder he has invested in a luxurious base for while he is there. Back in the UK he also owns a townhouse in London, as well as a holiday home in Cornwall, which often feature in the family’s Instagram posts and even in his youngest daughter Matilda’s CBBC show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch.

