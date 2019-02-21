Strictly's Karen Clifton shares a glimpse inside her cosy home The dancer relaxed at home with her beloved pet dogs

Karen Clifton has been enjoying spending some relaxing downtime at home after a busy few months competing on Strictly Come Dancing and travelling across the UK on the live tour. The professional dancer shared a glimpse inside the home she lives in following her split from husband Kevin Clifton as she enjoyed a leisurely breakfast on Thursday.

The 36-year-old sat on the sofa in a red dressing gown as she held a mug of coffee in one hand and wrapped the other around one of her pet dogs. Both pets were sat up on the grey three-seater sofa, but the dog-lover didn’t seem to mind, and captioned the snap: "The 'Bear'fast Club".

Karen Clifton has been enjoying some downtime at home

Karen is believed to live alone in London with her dogs Betty and Marley following her divorce, and often shares photos from her property on social media, showing two separate lounges and a huge garden where she appears to enjoy spending her time when the weather permits.

The property is stylish but minimalistic, with a neutral colour scheme featuring plain cream walls and light coloured carpets. However, Karen has added character with decorative accessories including a large tripod floor lamp and wall art hanging in her living room.

The Strictly star shared a look inside her cosy living room

One person who also appears to be spending a lot of time at the property is Karen’s new boyfriend, David Webb, who she has been dating for the last few months. The couple’s relationship seems to be getting more serious, and on Valentine’s Day they made their romance Instagram official as opera singer David shared a photo of himself and Karen which he captioned: "Love".

Meanwhile, Karen shared a glimpse at their romantic Valentine’s night in, which involved a home-cooked dinner of steak and vegetables, served with a carafe of red wine. Their low-key date night came just two days after they made their first high-profile appearance together, as they attended the press night of West End stage show Rip It Up, which stars former Strictly contestants Harry Judd, Aston Merrygold, Louis Smith and Jay McGuinness.

