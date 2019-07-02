YOU could own Love Island's Casa Amor villa – take a look inside The four-bedroom villa is up for sale

Not only can you snap up the bedding and kitchenware featured on Love Island, avid fans of the ITV2 series can now buy one of the villas featured in the show. Yep, if you've got a cool £2million to spare you could snap up Casa Amor, where the action is currently unfolding between the girls and six new boys including the new object of Anna's affections, Ovie. The four-bedroom villa is currently on the market for £2.44million, but in the meantime, the villa is still available to rent to holidaymakers wanting their very own Love Island experience. Get the lowdown on how you can stay in Casa Amor...

Where is Casa Amor?

The Casa Amor villa, which once saw past islanders meet a new bevy of beauties, is just a stone's throw from the main villa (remember when they can hear each other?) in the picturesque village of Sant Llorenç de Cardassar in Majorca.

Casa Amor is up for sale for £2.44million

Can you rent Casa Amor?

Casa Amor is available to rent until it sells.The villa, which is officially called Arta East & South East, sleeps eight people in total and will set you back between £4,572 and £8,128 per week.

GALLERY: Take a tour of the Love Island villa

What facilities are in Casa Amor?

As well as boasting a 14-metre swimming pool where the islanders worked on their tans and played games, the property has pristine lawns, several outdoor terraces and even its own massage and yoga area. Casa Amor even has its own vineyard – which you may recognise from Megan Barton-Hanson and Eyal Booker's wine tasting date in 2018.

The Love Island villa has a designer kitchen

Meanwhile, inside the villa there are four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a fully-equipped designer kitchen. Casa Amor was completed in 2012, and has been described as "one of the most stylish homes to have been built in Majorca in the last 20 years". While it offers peace and privacy in the countryside, it's just a short drive away from the town and less than an hour's drive from Majorca's capital Palma.

MORE: The M&S homeware you might have missed on Love Island

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.