Kate Middleton and her family will love this new addition to their Kensington Palace home Isn't it beautiful?

The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken extensively about the benefits of spending time outdoors over the past few weeks, revealing it is something she loves to do with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And now the Cambridges won't have to venture too far to discover some beautiful new flowers and plants, following the addition of a wildflower meadow outside their home at Kensington Palace.

A photo of the colourful meadow was shared on the official Kensington Palace Instagram account on Monday, showing the poppies, campion, daisies, ragged robin and other native wild flowers in full bloom outside the historic residence.

A wildflower meadow has been planted at Kensington Palace

More images were posted by the Historic Royal Palaces, revealing it was the result of "a lot of hard work" throughout the winter. Plans for the meadow started in September 2018, with seeds sown in early April. As well as making a picturesque addition to the palace gardens for the Cambridge family and members of the public to explore, the meadow has also attracted a huge number of bees, so much so that the gardening team are now considering investing in their own hives.

Kate and her children are sure to be regular visitors to the wildflower meadow, which is just a stone's throw from their home at Kensington Palace. It comes after the Duchess launched her RHS Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show and the Hampton Court Garden Festival.

Plans for the wildflower meadow started in September

The most recent garden had a wildflower meadow of its own, as well as a pond to paddle in, a hidden burrow inspired by a Badger's Sett, a waterfall and rustic dens. There were also branches and moss collected by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, while the future King also requested that his mum add stepping stones to the garden for its move to Hampton Court Palace.

