Myleene Klass shares a peek inside her baby's super-stylish nursery The Classic FM presenter is expecting her third child any day now

She’s just days away from welcoming her third child, so it’s no wonder Myleene Klass was keen to put the finishing touches to her baby’s nursery this week. The 41-year-old shared a peek inside the newly-decorated room in a series of Instagram Stories, and it’s super-stylish to say the least!

Avoiding the traditional baby blue colour scheme for a boy, Myleene has instead opted to paint the walls in a dark navy shade, with lighter grey and white accents to brighten it up. A dazzling gold chandelier hangs from the ceiling, while a chevron rug and gold sequinned cushion add further luxurious touches.

Myleene Klass shared a look inside her baby's nursery

"Gone bold and monochrome for the nursery…" Myleene told her fans, adding: "Love, love, loving the monochrome." The room appears to be well setup for Myleene and her baby boy, with a grey nursing chair and matching foot stool positioned in one corner, as well as a £349 SnuzKot Skandi Cot Bed Ombre, an investment that will adapt with her baby boy as he grows, converting into a toddler and junior bed.

Myleene has bought a £349 cot for her baby

Myleene announced in February that she is expecting her third child – and her first with boyfriend Simon Motson. The classical musician opened up about her pregnancy in an interview with HELLO! magazine, and said she hoped that the new addition would help to bring their families together, as they both have two children each from previous relationships.

"We look at them all and think how did we plan this?! There are going to be seven of us now which is a lot!" she said. "We have come through so much as a family and to think that this is another chapter I had never planned on writing is just magical."

The room is decorated in a dark blue colour scheme

Myleene also confessed she never thought she would fall in love again after her first husband, Graham Quinn, left her six months into their marriage. "Since the day we met, Sim has been incredible. Not in a million years could I have ever imagined this would happen. I never imagined there was a person out there like him." And she said she wouldn’t rule out remarrying again. I am an old fashioned girl and if we did that it would be more for the children."

