Myleene Klass reveals her daughters have already chosen her baby boy's name – find out what it is Myleene is due to give birth any day now

Myleene Klass is preparing to give birth to her first son any day now – and with the countdown on, the TV star has revealed that her daughters have already thrown a couple of unusual names into the hat for their little brother. The expectant mum admitted that her two girls, Ava, 11, and Hero, eight, are so excited to become big sisters, she believes they will be like "mini mummies" when her baby boy arrives.

Revealing what Ava and Hero want to name their brother, Myleene said in an interview on Lorraine on Friday morning: "They are over the moon. They are planning everything already. They are going to be baby mini mummies. They have come up with names too... Snoop Dogg, Jason Derulo." While we imagine Myleene is grateful for the suggestions, we can't see her picking those names…

Myleene and Simon will soon have five children between them

The 41-year-old also touched on her relationship with fashion PR partner, Simon Motson, who she met after they were set up on a bind date by mutual friends. "I think it's interesting that all the plans you make aren't necessarily the right plans for you," she said. "Sometimes the universe jumps in and says 'actually I've got a better idea'. I am so lucky. I was set up on a blind date because I would never have thought we were going to be right together. He has two children so I'm a step mum." Simon has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage, who are of a similar age to Myleene's girls. The new baby will be the third child for both Myleene and Simon but their first together.

Mylenne is expecting her first child with partner Simon Motson

Earlier this month, Myleene revealed on Instagram that she is expecting a son during a star-studded baby shower. Celebrities in attendance included Kate Garraway, Kate Thornton and Nicole and Natalie Appleton. Myleene shared a number of photos from the day on Instagram, writing: "What an incredible day. I'm so immensely lucky to have the friends and family I have." She and Simon announced the news of her pregnancy on Valentine's Day. The former pop star simply shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram, and accompanied the post with a love heart.

Myleene is due any day

In March, Myleene spoke to HELLO! about her pregnancy, and opened up about how the baby will bring their families together. She said: "We look at them all and think how did we plan this?! There are going to be seven of us now which is a lot! We have come through so much as a family and to think that this is another chapter I had never planned on writing is just magical."

