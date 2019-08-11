Jennifer Garner gives glimpse into LA home to show how her children are spending the summer holidays The actress has an incredible home

Jennifer Garner has a home to be envied and lives in the same neighbourhood as other Hollywood stars such as Reese Witherspoon. And while she is notoriously private, the 13 Going on 30 actress has given a rare glimpse inside her house as she revealed an ingenious idea her children's nanny had for keeping them entertained during the school holidays. Jennifer shared a number of pictures from different rooms in her home, which all had paper animals taped on the walls. In the caption, she explained the idea: "If your house has run out of fun here at the end of the summer (Mom, I’m bored) here's an idea: my kids (plus one crafty nanny) made little construction paper animals and hid them, taped on walls, all over the house."

Jennifer Garner shared photos from inside her home

The star continued: "An alligator behind the kitchen sink, a sloth hanging below the TV, a sheep in the powder room. They were busy and happy for a long time, and finding the animals is [smiley face emoji]. PS. There is now a control panel next to my son's bed that I use to power him down at night." Many of Jennifer's fans were quick to praise the idea, with one writing: "What a super fun idea!" while another wrote: "I'm stealing this idea!" A third added: "This idea! As a long time teacher, I never thought of this, but now I can't wait to share it with my teacher friends. So many possibilities with this idea. Thanks for sharing."

The Hollywood star is a doting mum to three children

Jennifer shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck. They are the proud parents to daughters Violet, 13, Seraphina, ten, and Samuel, seven. The pair are on good terms and live close to each other so that they can co-parent. Ben even paid tribute to Jennifer on Mother's Day by sharing a lovely photo of her with his own mother on Instagram. He wrote next to it: "Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love." He also chose to donate money to two charities in their honour.

Both Jennifer and Ben rarely share photos of their children on social media, preferring for them to stay out of the spotlight during their childhood. The actress has previously spoken out about the privacy battle she and many other Hollywood stars went to court about, which helped ensure that the paparazzi kept their distance from their children after they were constantly hounded on a daily basis.

