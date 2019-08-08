Boris Johnson shares first photos from inside Downing Street He became Prime Minister in July

It has only been two weeks since Boris Johnson was sworn in as Prime Minister, but he already looks to have settled in at 10 Downing Street! The Tory leader shared his first photos from inside his new office on Thursday, as he paid tribute to the resident cat, Larry, on World Cat Day.

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, Boris wrote: "A very happy #InternationalCatDay to our Chief Mouser, Larry." The first photo showed Boris sat at his new desk with an inquisitive Larry walking around on top. Other images show the tabby at various spots around number 10, including sprawled out on the carpet and inside the Cabinet Room.

Boris Johnson has shared his first photos from inside Downing Street

Boris’ post comes just a fortnight after he replaced Theresa May as Prime Minister and relocated to Downing Street. However, rather than move into the two-bedroom apartment at No 10, he has taken the four-bedroom flat above No 11 Downing Street. The 55-year-old is set to make history by moving his girlfriend Carrie Symonds in with him at the flat, where previously only Prime Ministers’ wives or husbands have lived.

Although No 11 Downing Street is typically the official residence of the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid is said to have made the decision to remain at his family home with his wife Laura and their children. Previous Prime Ministers who opted to live in the larger apartment next door to No 10 include David Cameron and Tony Blair, who each wanted to have more space for their children.

Boris' girlfriend Carrie Symonds is expected to move in with him

On 24 July, Boris became the 14th Prime Minister to be appointed during the Queen’s reign, after Theresa May’s decision to step down. The former Mayor of London gave a lengthy speech as the new official Prime Minister, where he touched upon his promises - which included better health care and access to great education - along with his proposals for Brexit. He promised to leave the European Union by 31 October, and told the crowds that as the new Prime Minister, his job was to serve everyone.

