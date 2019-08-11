Simon Cowell's son Eric is so grown up in new photo How cute is Eric?

Simon Cowell's son Eric is growing up so quickly! Over the weekend, the five-year-old was pictured with his best friend Coco – the daughter of Simon's ex-girlfriend Terri Seymour. In the photo, which was posted on Instagram, Eric looked full of mischief as he sat in a den with Coco. Dressed in a white shirt just like his famous dad, the little boy looked adorable and even had some temporary tattoos on his hand. Terri and Coco had been spending the day with Eric and his mum, Lauren Silverman, who also featured in a second photo uploaded on her social media account. "My girls and lil boy #LaurenSilverman" Terri captioned the photos.

Simon Cowell's son Eric with Terri Seymour's daughter Coco

With work in both London and LA, Simon and Lauren split their time between America and the UK. They have recently returned to the States following a few weeks in London, where Simon was filming the auditions for Britain's Got Talent: The Champions. During the occasions that he's been seen out in public recently, Simon has been looking extremely trim. The music mogul had decided to transform his lifestyle at the end of 2017 following a health scare, and it looks like it's been working a treat.

Simon is a doting dad to Eric

Simon vowed to turn his life around for the sake of Eric. He has cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread, and gluten from his diet after being advised to do so by a specialist, who also told to reduce his alcohol consumption. The star decided to make the big change after falling down the stairs at his London home, a fall that was caused by low blood pressure. While on Lorraine, Simon spoke about the incident, explaining: "In a weird way it was a wakeup call because it wasn't the end of the world, it was a bit embarrassing, but I will never hear a bad word about the NHS. I mean these people were unbelievable...I was probably overtired, but I feel better this year than I did this time last year, not so many meetings, not so many late-night calls, bit more of a balance."

While Eric is enjoying being a little boy right now, it won't be long before he's running his dad's business – that's if Simon has anything to do with it. The star previously spoke to Extra TV, revealing: "‘Eric] said to me, 'Daddy, when I’m older, can I work on America's Got Talent'? and I said, 'No, you will be running AGT by the age of 18.'"

