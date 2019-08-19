Drew Barrymore unveils her daughters' epic £25,000 playhouse Lucky girls!

Drew Barrymore has proved herself to be the best mum after installing every child’s dream playhouse in her garden for her daughters Olive and Frankie. The Santa Clarita Diet actress received the amazing wooden structure as a gift earlier this summer, and said it has provided the family with "endless hours of fun".

We can see why Drew’s daughters – Olive, six, and Frankie, five – would love their new toy. Not just like any wooden playhouse, the castle-inspired structure has two separate sections with swings hanging in between, with ladders, climbing walls, and several slides at different heights providing hours of entertainment. While there are three low wooden slides, the piece-de-résistance is an enclosed blue spiral slide that comes back down to the lawn from the highest wooden turret.

Drew Barrymore shared a look at her daughters' playhouse

"Our magical playhouse! It has been such a joyful addition to our back home this summer. Thank you @cedarworksplay for creating this happy castle for my girls and their friends. We are so thankful for this gift and love it so much!!! Endless hours of fun. #playisbeautiful," Drew captioned a series of photos and videos on Instagram, which received hundreds of comments from envious fans.

"Best playhouse I have ever seen!" one commented. "Ultimate playhouse. Wow!" Another wrote. Others speculated about how much the impressive playhouse might have cost. "As much as an actual house!" one joked.

Drew has previously showed inside her bedroom on Instagram

While Drew’s playhouse is a bespoke design, similar size pieces from the US retailer can cost as much as $30,000 (around £25,000), while much smaller playhouses start at $4,400 (£3,600). The actress is not the only celebrity parent to treat her children to a luxurious play house; Sam Faiers previously shared a look at the two-storey wooden playhouse she bought for toddlers Paul and Rosie, while Amanda Holden’s daughters have an impressive house in the garden that is beautifully decorated with wooden shutters and a white picket fence.

