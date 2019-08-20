Binky Felstead has home disaster after daughter India destroys carpet and parents can relate! Oops!

Binky Felstead had a parenting disaster on Monday, after her two-year-old daughter spilled a face cream on her living room carpet, leaving a bright yellow stain. The former Made in Chelsea star appealed for help and advice on Instagram shortly after the accident – and many parents could relate.

"What do I do?! (Apart from giving India up for adoption)," Binky captioned a photo of the vibrant yellow stain, which was spread across a large patch of her cream carpets next to the sofa. Her followers quickly came to her rescue, recommending everything from bicarbonate of soda to Dr Beckmann’s carpet stain remover to minimise the damage.

Binky Felstead's daughter spilled face oil on her carpet

Some even tagged cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch, suggesting that she would be able to help Binky clean her carpet. However, Binky later revealed she had been advised by a professional carpet cleaning company not to touch the stain, and to wait until Tuesday when they would be round to work their magic.

Binky kept her followers updated with the progress over the course of the day, and it appears some of her former Made in Chelsea co-stars saw the funny side, with Millie Mackintosh commenting with a series of crying laughing emojis. Louise Thompson commented "Dying", while Rosie Fortescue wrote: "Oh. My. God."

Binky kept fans updated with the progress

Despite causing chaos in the living room, Binky admitted that two-year-old India was sleeping, "blissfully unaware" of the mess she had made with her mum’s face oil. But it appears she may be able to reverse the damage, and shared a photo on Monday evening showing how the stain was now much lighter. "Carpet update… getting there!!!" Binky wrote.

It’s no surprise Binky was distressed by the spillage; the 29-year-old’s house is typically pristine, with carpets and furniture in cream and neutral tones that aren’t always toddler-proof!

