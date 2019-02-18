Mrs Hinch's £1 tip for getting hair out of carpets is a must-try for pet owners She's done it again

Pet owners may be familiar with feeling like their carpets are never truly clean and free from hair, no matter how much they vacuum. However, Mrs Hinch has shared a clever hack for getting hair and pet fur out of carpets – and it will only cost you £1.

The cleaning influencer revealed she uses a shower squeegee for brushing her carpets, collecting the hair that her vacuum doesn’t reach. Sharing a video as she cleaned the carpets on her stairs on Sunday, the mum-to-be – whose real name is Sophie Hinch – was able to collect a ball of hair and dust by simply brushing the squeegee across each stair. Sophie said she also does it on her sofas on occasion, but warned her followers not to do it every day, as it could damage the fibres in carpets and furniture if done too often.

Mrs Hinch used a squeegee to clean her carpets

Giving the cleaning tip a try couldn’t be easier – or cheaper – as it only requires a plastic squeegee that is available in stores such as a pound shop or Wilko for as little as £1. It’s just one of many simple but effective tips that is sure to feature in the Instagram star’s new book, Hinch Yourself Happy, which is due to be released in April.

Mrs Hinch has acquired a legion of loyal fans, who call themselves the Hinch Army, since her Instagram account went viral in 2018. The 29-year-old has proved incredibly popular with her cleaning hacks which often show how to use every day cleaning products for different jobs around the house.

The cleaning influencer now has 1.8 million followers

One recent tip showed how to use fabric softener to clean the kitchen sink and skirting boards around the house, while Sophie’s obsession with the Minky MCloth anti-bacterial cleaning pad saw it sell out nationwide, with shoppers limited to buying just two of the item per shop when they returned to stock in Morrisons in January.

