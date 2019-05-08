Location, Location, Location host Kirstie Allsopp sparks HUGE cleaning debate What would Mrs Hinch say?!

Kirstie Allsopp has sparked a huge debate about cleaning after expressing her dislike of plug-in air fresheners for the home. The Location, Location, Location star said the popular home fragrances are "unacceptable" and not necessary, telling her followers they were "disgusting, environmentally unjustifiable and give many people, me included, shattering headaches".

Her comments were met with a huge response from followers, with many – including comedian Jenny Eclair – agreeing with her, and saying they tried to avoid them at all costs. However, others took offence to Kirstie's statement, with one asking: "What is it showing that 'I can't be bothered' about exactly?"

Kirstie Allsopp shared her dislike of disinfectant and air fresheners

"To open a window, to air the place, to hoover. Houses shouldn't need their smells disguised," Kirstie replied. The outspoken TV personality also showed she's not a fan of the craze for cleaning influencers including Mrs Hinch, who have sparked a boom in sales of products such as Zoflora, by simply writing "Yuck", when one of her followers addressed the trend.

MORE: How to keep your house clean all year round

Kirstie also said she doesn't understand why people feel the need to disinfect their homes and use so many different cleaning products, many of which could contain chemicals that are harmful to the environment. "Our home is not a hospital, it's not harbouring super bugs, it's tidy and clean and well aired, but going round cleaning imaginary "bad" bugs is just weird, and bad science," she said.

Loading the player...

See 10 of the most stylish celebrity bathrooms

She also shared the approach she follows when cleaning her own home, saying: "You shouldn't put anything down your drains that you wouldn't have on your skin. Wake up and smell the poison." Instead, Kirstie favours a natural approach to cleaning, and prefers to open her windows to let fresh air in rather than spraying air fresheners or home fragrances around.

GALLERY: Kirstie Allsopp's house is just as beautiful as you might expect

We're sure she'll love these tips for making your own natural cleaning products including polish and fabric refresher from the Queen of Clean, Lynsey Crombie, then!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.