Marks & Spencer launches spring cleaning range inspired by Mrs Hinch's success And prices start from just 55p

Marks & Spencer has taken inspiration from the huge boom in cleaning thanks to ‘cleanfluencers’ like Mrs Hinch by launching its own bargain range of cleaning essentials. The high street store has created a range of handy cleaning products from washing up liquid to polish – and better still, prices start from just 55p.

The range follows the recent surge in interest for cleaning, with Google Trends showing a breakout in searches for cleaning hacks, while vegan cleaning is up 100 per cent. Shoppers can be assured that the range is entirely cruelty-free and great value for money – and it’s already winning over Instagram stars including Mrs Hinch, who has amassed over two million followers in the past year.

Marks & Spencer have launched their own cleaning range

M&S Product Developer Natalie Tate said: "Our collection of cruelty-free cleaning products has something for everyone. We’ve used a combination of highly effective formulas and a mix of gorgeous fragrances to ensure household cleaning is a joy to be had."

The collection includes products such as delicately scented furniture polish, floral burst multi-purpose cleaner, and a bathroom cleaner that promises to prevent watermarks and soapy water build up. Prices range from 55p for washing up liquid to £2.29 for a set of five multi-purpose household cloths, which may even rival Mrs Hinch’s beloved Minky.

Cleaning has become more popular than ever in recent months, with several products selling out due to endorsements from Instagram stars, and we’re sure this range will be no exception. However, the Queen of Clean Lynsey Crombie revealed that it is actually easier than you may think to make your own cleaning products from ingredients you already have in your home, including vinegar, lemons and baking powder. Onions can even be used to remove bad odours in your home, while bicarbonate of soda and white wine vinegar can be mixed together to create a chemical-free drain cleaner.

