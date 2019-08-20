Joe Wicks shares a look inside his colourful living room Take a peek inside The Body Coach's house

Joe Wicks has shared a peek inside his stylish living room, after getting organised at home. The Body Coach had been utilising the space to film workout videos for his YouTube channel, but the room was transformed after he put the sofas and furniture back into place.

Posting a photo of his tidy living room on Instagram, Joe showed how he has brightened up the grey walls and carpets with midnight blue velvet sofas and a contrasting orange buttoned footstool. A world map hangs on the wall above the fireplace, while shelving on either side displays framed photos and ornaments. Adding the finishing touches are Joe’s guitars, one of which is wall-mounted, and a fluffy sheepskin throw.

Joe also gave fans a tour of the gym he has set up in his home, with equipment including free weights, a treadmill, and his bike. The 33-year-old has celebrated his career success by displaying the records he has achieved with his cookbook sales, and a framed flyer that he used to hand out to potential clients when he started his business. "I think about how many people I’ve helped through that one idea of Lean in 15 if I have a bad day and it always cheers me up," Joe wrote.

The Body Coach lives in London with his wife Rosie and their one-year-old daughter Rosie, and recently announced that they are expecting their second child together in the New Year. Speaking to HELLO! in 2017, Joe said that he was building his dream house, which he wanted to include a rather unusual feature.

"When I wake up, I want to be able to slide down to my living room," he said. "And obviously I am going to have a nice gym and kitchen. It has taken two years to get planning permission but I've always loved the show Grand Designs so my dream was to build a house. It's a year away from being ready."

