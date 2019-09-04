Amanda Holden unveils ultra-chic living room makeover with luxe £2,500 sofa Trés chic!

Amanda Holden has given her Instagram followers a major case of home envy after sharing a look inside her newly-decorated living room on Instagram. The Britain's Got Talent judge, who has gradually been redecorating her Surrey home, posted a photo after hanging a new piece of artwork on the walls.

Evidently proud of her dreamy living room setup, Amanda reclined on the sofa in a post captioned: "So happy to add this incredible oil painting by @connorbrothersofficial to my home. A big thank you to @maddoxgallery for helping me find it. I absolutely love it."

Amanda Holden shared a look inside her gorgeous living room

The painting in question is a portrait of a woman lying on a chaise longue, with the words: "If you haven't got anything nice to say come sit next to me." It takes pride of place on the back walls, which are painted an opulent shade of midnight blue, with a console table and a set of speakers sat in front.

GALLERY: Take a look inside Amanda Holden's TWO homes

Adding a splash of colour is the luxurious azure velvet button-back sofa that Amanda is sitting on. The jewel-toned design, which features stud embellishment and has been topped with sapphire scatter cushions, is from Sweet Pea and Willow's Balfour designer sofa collection, and would cost around £2,500 for a four-seater velvet fabric like Amanda's.

The Britain's Got Talent judge recently redecorated her home bar

Unsurprisingly, the post won over Amanda's fans and friends, including All Saints singer Natalie Appleton, who commented: "Love that!" Another follower wrote: "Loving that sofa too! Fantastic colour."

MORE: 28 of the most stylish celebrity living rooms

Amanda has a flair for design, and has been keeping her Instagram followers up to date with her progress as she redecorates her home, with recent projects including tackling her home bar, kitchen and dining room – all of which also feature luxe velvet fabrics, metallic accents and statement accessories. We can't wait to see what she does next!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.