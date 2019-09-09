Nicky Hilton hosts fashion launch in her incredible New York penthouse We don’t know what we love more – the shoes or her décor

Nicky Hilton invited stars from the fashion world into her lavish New York penthouse for a very special reason on Friday - the launch of her collaboration with French Sole. The mum-of-two celebrated the start of New York Fashion Week and her #NickyHiltonxFrenchSole collection by hosting an intimate brunch in her home, which is located in the NoHo neighbourhood in Manhattan.

With her husband James Rothschild there to lend his support, Nicky showcased her footwear designs – including pairs named after her mum Kathy and sister Paris Hilton – in the drawing room of their penthouse.

Nicky Hilton hosted her French Sole collection launch in her New York penthouse

The beautifully-decorated room has one wall lined with built-in bookcases, where Nicky’s footwear was on display next to a vast array of books. At the centre is the fireplace, where an oval gesso-and-kaolin painting by Elliott Puckette hangs.

Nicky and James moved into their luxurious Manhattan home after choosing to meet in the middle from their previous residences in Los Angeles and London. The couple showcased the penthouse in an interview with Architectural Digest in 2018, where they revealed that James had shipped many antique pieces of furniture over from his family’s estate, including the antique marble mantelpiece that now sits in their drawing room, and a pair of chairs that were used by Lord and Lady Rothschild at the 1902 coronation of King Edward VII.

Nicky's drawing room was transformed for the fashion event

"We worked with an incredible upholsterer who just brought these pieces back to life, but they still have that cosy, old feeling. They don’t make things like this anymore," Nicky said of their historic furniture. They also revealed that James – who works in banking – had expressed his creative side by doing the vast majority of the decorating. "I don’t know where I got it [the design bug] from. I just quite enjoy doing it," he said.

