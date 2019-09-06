Mum-to-be Anne Hathaway opens the doors to her quirky California home See where the mum-to-be lives

Anne Hathaway has shared a rare look inside the family home she shares with her husband Adam Schulman and their son Jonathan. The Oscar-winning actress, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, lives in a unique home in the Californian countryside, and says they fell in love as soon as they first saw it.

"It was the ideal combination of romance and great design. Our initial instinct was that this was going to be a very important place in our lives. I could really see raising a family here," Anne told Architectural Digest.

Anne Hathaway has shared a look inside her Swiss chalet-style home

The spacious Swiss chalet-style residence was designed in conjunction with Pamela Shamshiri, with the couple having some surprising inspiration for their décor and colour palette. The peach and burgundy tones in the entrance and music room were inspired by a favourite Gucci shirt, while Rihanna’s famous imperial-yellow cape from the 2015 Met Gala helped to influence the golden fabrics and carpet in the music room and den.

The music room is one of Anne and Jonathan’s favourite spots in the house, and has been kitted out with an early 20th century disco ball from a Turkish spa, a piano, a sparkly Yves Klein Monogold table, and comfortable seating for the couple’s guests. Anne explains: "This room has been a long-held fantasy of ours – a place where the people we love can gather and our musician friends can play. It’s the heart of the house." With Kate Hudson, Emily Blunt and Matthew McConaughey among Anne’s celebrity friends, we’d love to be a fly on the wall at their gatherings!

Anne said she instantly fell in love with the property

While it provides a "quiet and contemplative" base for the couple and their son, life is soon set to change for Anne and Adam, who are expecting their second child together. Anne shared her pregnancy news in an Instagram post at the end of July, revealing she had experienced "infertility and conception hell".

