Eamonn Holmes proudly shows off his garden lawn and fans are seriously impressed

Eamonn Holmes spent his Sunday doing some gardening at home, and couldn’t resist showing off the hard-earned results on Instagram. The This Morning host proudly unveiled his pristine lawn in a photo on Sunday afternoon, and fans were impressed at both the neat stripes he had mowed into the grass and also the sheer size of his garden.

"Call me weird if you want… but I’m very proud of my lawn. Loving the stripes… It’s the little things," Eamonn wrote, adding: "It’s just a lovely day to stand back and admire." The TV presenter’s post attracted hundreds of comments, including from Homes under the Hammer host Lucy Alexander, who wrote: "Omg thought that was a boules club somewhere!" Amanda Lamb was also impressed, commenting: "Lawn of dreams. I’m not showing Sean. He’d be so jealous."

Eamonn Holmes proudly showcased his lawn on Instagram

Many fans compared Ruth and Eamonn’s lawn to a football pitch, like his beloved team Manchester United’s ground Old Trafford, prompting him to comment: "All I ever wanted throughout my whole life was a garden that I could play football on. Now I have one but too old to kick a ball."

Asked for tips on how he keeps the grass so healthy and green, Eamonn wrote: "Water is the key," adding: "Recycled water." He also confessed it had been a "whole summer of effort" to keep the lawn in such pristine condition.

Eamonn said he takes "great pride" in maintaining his garden

Eamonn is a keen gardener, and has previously said he takes “great pride” in keeping the outdoor space perfectly-preened, even though his wife Ruth sometimes mocks him for it. The couple share a £3.25million Surrey mansion with their teenage son Jack, and often share photos from the lavish property, which has six bedrooms, two living rooms, and a “man cave” especially for Eamonn, which he has filled with Manchester United memorabilia.

