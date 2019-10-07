Victoria Beckham shows off the beautiful views from her London home The fashion designer shared a look out the window at her London townhouse

Victoria Beckham shared a look at the views she enjoys from her London home on Monday morning, as she was captivated by a beautiful sunrise. The fashion designer posted a photo from an upstairs window at the front of her house, showing the views across to the houses opposite and the city skyline beyond.

"London I love you," Victoria captioned the post, which showcased the sky lit up in soft shades of pink and purple. It offered a fresh glimpse inside the incredible family home Victoria shares in the city with her husband David Beckham and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

The family have lived in their Holland Park house, which is worth an estimated £31million, for the last three years, and give their fans regular insights into their home life and stylish interiors on social media. A recent Instagram post by Victoria as she trialled beauty treatments at home gave fans a sneak peek inside their huge kitchen, which has hardwood flooring and dark cabinets, with marble worktops and an island unit with pans hanging overhead in the middle of the room.

As you would expect, Victoria and David have spared no expense when furnishing their home, and have previously shared a look at items including a £13,000 AGA oven, and their own fully-equipped home gym, where Victoria works out for at least an hour every morning.

The family are also lucky enough to have a second home in the Cotswolds, where they often escape for relaxing weekend breaks and holidays. Unlike their London residence, which is located in the heart of the city, their barn conversion is remote and allows them complete peace and privacy, with expansive gardens and amenities including a traditional log cabin sauna and plunge pool.

And Victoria may find herself enjoying very different views once again if they snap up the apartment they viewed in Miami over the summer. The family were spotted house-hunting in the 62-storey 1000 Museum building in the city, which overlooks the beach and would be ideally located as a base while David launches his Inter Miami soccer team.

