Strictly pro Amy Dowden's bedroom features the tropical homeware of dreams We love those pineapple lamps

Strictly Come Dancing pro Amy Dowden has given fans a rare peek inside the home she shares with her fiancé Ben Jones, and revealed the very stylish addition she has made in her bedroom. The dancer showed off her favourite hair curlers in the post, but as well as admiring her flawless curls and chic ensemble, we couldn't help but notice the pineapple lamps she has on her bedside tables in the background.

While her bedroom is decorated in calming neutral tones, with a soft grey quilted bedspread and matching bedside tables topped with candles and a carafe of water, Amy has used the two pineapple-shaped table lamps to make a cool design statement.

Amy Dowden gave fans a look inside her bedroom

A favourite of celebrities including Amanda Holden – who has two in her Surrey home – pineapple lamps have become a quirky interior design must-have, and are available at several stores to suit all budgets. Lidl previously launched its own bargain take on the trend in summer 2018, but the favourite celebrity buy is from Graham & Green.

The retailer offers an array of quirky tropical table lamps, including a black/ bronze finish pineapple similar to the pair that Amy has in her bedroom. Although the darker shade is currently out of stock, you can still snap up silver or gold pineapple lamps from £45 to £145.

SHOP: Silver pineapple lamp, £125, Graham & Green

La Redoute, meanwhile, currently has a gold ceramic pineapple table lamp reduced to £39.20 in the sale, to get the luxe look on a tighter budget.

SHOP: Gold ceramic pineapple table lamp, £39.20, La Redoute

Last but not least, there is a black pineapple lamp in Matthew Williamson's homeware line, MW by Matthew Williamson at Debenhams, which is currently reduced to £63.75 from the original price of £85. It has a striking teal shade rather than the black shade of Amy's lamps, but is a great choice for anyone hoping to add a bold finishing touch to their room.

SHOP: Black pineapple lamp, £63.75, MW by Matthew Williamson at Debenhams

